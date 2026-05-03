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NATO in Dark as Trump Withdraws 5,000 Troops from Germany
(MENAFN) NATO has confirmed it is scrambling to obtain full details of Washington's abrupt decision to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany, as a public spat between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz deepens transatlantic fault lines over the Middle East crisis.
The alliance was caught off guard after the Pentagon announced Friday its intention to redeploy approximately 5,000 American troops currently stationed in Germany — a move that sent shockwaves through European defense circles.
NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart addressed the development in a post on X, acknowledging that the bloc had yet to be fully briefed on the scope of the decision. Hart said the alliance was "working with the U.S. to understand the details of their decision on force posture in Germany."
Rather than treat the withdrawal as a setback, Hart used the moment to press the case for greater European defense accountability. She said the adjustment highlighted the need for Europe to continue increasing defense investment and take on a greater share of responsibility for shared security, noting that the allies had already agreed to invest five percent of gross domestic product.
The NATO spokeswoman struck a measured but resolute tone on the alliance's overall capabilities, adding that NATO remained confident in its ability to provide deterrence and defense as the alliance moves toward what she called "a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO."
The troop withdrawal decision follows a pointed public exchange between Trump and Merz, triggered after the German chancellor remarked that Iran was "humiliating" Washington in ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict. Trump responded with sharp criticism of Merz, setting off the latest bout of friction between Berlin and Washington at a moment when allied unity is under mounting pressure.
The episode underscores a broader and growing tension within the NATO alliance — between Washington's increasing impatience with European burden-sharing and Berlin's willingness to publicly diverge from the American position on one of the world's most volatile geopolitical crises.
The alliance was caught off guard after the Pentagon announced Friday its intention to redeploy approximately 5,000 American troops currently stationed in Germany — a move that sent shockwaves through European defense circles.
NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart addressed the development in a post on X, acknowledging that the bloc had yet to be fully briefed on the scope of the decision. Hart said the alliance was "working with the U.S. to understand the details of their decision on force posture in Germany."
Rather than treat the withdrawal as a setback, Hart used the moment to press the case for greater European defense accountability. She said the adjustment highlighted the need for Europe to continue increasing defense investment and take on a greater share of responsibility for shared security, noting that the allies had already agreed to invest five percent of gross domestic product.
The NATO spokeswoman struck a measured but resolute tone on the alliance's overall capabilities, adding that NATO remained confident in its ability to provide deterrence and defense as the alliance moves toward what she called "a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO."
The troop withdrawal decision follows a pointed public exchange between Trump and Merz, triggered after the German chancellor remarked that Iran was "humiliating" Washington in ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict. Trump responded with sharp criticism of Merz, setting off the latest bout of friction between Berlin and Washington at a moment when allied unity is under mounting pressure.
The episode underscores a broader and growing tension within the NATO alliance — between Washington's increasing impatience with European burden-sharing and Berlin's willingness to publicly diverge from the American position on one of the world's most volatile geopolitical crises.
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