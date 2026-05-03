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Hundreds of S. Korean Air Force Pilots Leave for Civilian Airlines Over Decade
(MENAFN) According to reports, the South Korea Air Force has seen a significant outflow of experienced pilots, with hundreds leaving military service over the past decade to pursue higher-paying jobs in the civilian aviation sector.
As stated by reports, data submitted to a parliamentary defense sub-committee shows that 896 experienced pilots voluntarily left the air force between 2017 and March 2026. The figures were cited in local media based on official military records.
According to reports, the pilots classified as “skilled” include those with eight to seventeen years of operational experience, capable of independently conducting missions and training junior personnel. The departures span multiple categories, including 730 fighter pilots, 148 transport pilots, and 18 helicopter pilots.
Reports indicate that the trend of leaving the military for civilian airlines had previously been more pronounced, with around 100 pilots exiting annually before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that number dropped sharply in 2021, when only seven pilots transitioned due to reduced global air travel demand.
As stated by reports, in response to the continued outflow, the air force has implemented mandatory service requirements designed to retain trained personnel. These include a 15-year obligation for Air Force Academy graduates serving in fighter or transport roles, and a 10-year requirement for other commissioned pilots.
According to reports, a 2025 survey highlighted several key reasons behind the departures, including a significant wage gap between military and commercial aviation, high operational risk, and stress linked to continuous readiness requirements.
Military officials, as stated by reports, have said that additional measures are being introduced to stabilize personnel levels and prevent further loss of experienced pilots to the private sector.
As stated by reports, data submitted to a parliamentary defense sub-committee shows that 896 experienced pilots voluntarily left the air force between 2017 and March 2026. The figures were cited in local media based on official military records.
According to reports, the pilots classified as “skilled” include those with eight to seventeen years of operational experience, capable of independently conducting missions and training junior personnel. The departures span multiple categories, including 730 fighter pilots, 148 transport pilots, and 18 helicopter pilots.
Reports indicate that the trend of leaving the military for civilian airlines had previously been more pronounced, with around 100 pilots exiting annually before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that number dropped sharply in 2021, when only seven pilots transitioned due to reduced global air travel demand.
As stated by reports, in response to the continued outflow, the air force has implemented mandatory service requirements designed to retain trained personnel. These include a 15-year obligation for Air Force Academy graduates serving in fighter or transport roles, and a 10-year requirement for other commissioned pilots.
According to reports, a 2025 survey highlighted several key reasons behind the departures, including a significant wage gap between military and commercial aviation, high operational risk, and stress linked to continuous readiness requirements.
Military officials, as stated by reports, have said that additional measures are being introduced to stabilize personnel levels and prevent further loss of experienced pilots to the private sector.
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