Mos Harsh Malhotra Calls Delhi Multistorey Fire 'Very Unfortunate', Says Injured In 'Stable Condition'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) Harsh Malhotra, on Sunday, expressed distress over the residential building fire in Delhi's Vivek Vihar, calling the incident "very unfortunate". He further informed that the injured are currently stable.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building at around 4 a.m., after which 14 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. During the rescue and relief operations, 15 people were rescued, officials said. Nine people, including a toddler, were killed, and several were injured.

The Minister arrived at the spot to inspect the rescue and relief operations.

Speaking to IANS, Malhotra said, "The incident is very unfortunate. It is being reported that the fire broke out due to a spark between 3:15 and 3:30 a.m. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade and Delhi Police reached the spot."

"Unfortunately, nine people lost their lives. The rescue officials saved 28 people. The neighbours also helped. The injured are receiving treatment, and their condition is currently stable," he added.

Upon receiving the information about the fire at around 4 a.m., police staff, along with the Vivek Vihar SHO and ACP, immediately proceeded to the spot. The fire brigade and crime team also reached the spot at premises No. B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase I.

They added that the fire was brought under control by 6 a.m., and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

During rescue and fire-extinguishing operations, 15 persons were rescued from the building, of whom two sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for medical treatment.

Further enquiry and proceedings at the spot are in progress.

The officials said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Further details are awaited.