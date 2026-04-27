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Major Fire Breaks Out at UK RAF Base Used for US Aircraft
(MENAFN) A significant fire erupted at a Royal Air Force base in western England on Sunday morning, according to reports citing emergency services. The site has recently been used by the United States for operations involving long-range bombers, and had also been the focus of anti-war demonstrations in recent weeks.
The Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were dispatched to RAF Fairford shortly after midnight after reports of a blaze at the facility.
“The fire involved a single-story industrial storage building. It was brought under control safely and there were no casualties,” the service said in a statement.
Footage shared on social media showed large flames and thick smoke rising above warehouse structures at the base during the night.
RAF Fairford is known to host US Air Force B-52 and B-1 bombers and functions as a key operational site for American military activity in Europe.
Authorities said preliminary assessments indicate the fire was accidental.
The incident comes amid heightened public attention around the base, where anti-war protesters recently gathered calling for the closure of military facilities linked to operations involving Iran, according to reports.
Separately, officials in Ireland recently reported an unrelated security incident involving a US military aircraft at Shannon Airport, where a man was arrested after allegedly damaging a C-130 transport plane with a tool. The suspect was charged with criminal damage, and investigations are ongoing.
The Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were dispatched to RAF Fairford shortly after midnight after reports of a blaze at the facility.
“The fire involved a single-story industrial storage building. It was brought under control safely and there were no casualties,” the service said in a statement.
Footage shared on social media showed large flames and thick smoke rising above warehouse structures at the base during the night.
RAF Fairford is known to host US Air Force B-52 and B-1 bombers and functions as a key operational site for American military activity in Europe.
Authorities said preliminary assessments indicate the fire was accidental.
The incident comes amid heightened public attention around the base, where anti-war protesters recently gathered calling for the closure of military facilities linked to operations involving Iran, according to reports.
Separately, officials in Ireland recently reported an unrelated security incident involving a US military aircraft at Shannon Airport, where a man was arrested after allegedly damaging a C-130 transport plane with a tool. The suspect was charged with criminal damage, and investigations are ongoing.
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