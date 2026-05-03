War Update: 141 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, in its operational update as of 08:00 on Sunday, May 3.

According to the report, Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 79 air strikes, using one missile and 254 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also deployed 9,870 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,203 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions, including 44 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes were recorded near the settlements of Velyka Sloboda, Kysla Dubyna, and Pustohorod in the Sumy region, as well as Omelnyk, Orikhiv, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, and Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck three clusters of Russian personnel, one communications hub, and three enemy artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs and carried out 104 shelling attacks, including five with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, six Russian assaults occurred near Starytsia and Prylipky as well as toward Lyman, Izbytske, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out one attack toward Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses six times, launching attacks toward Drobysheve, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops carried out two assault operations near Zakitne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces also carried out two attacks toward Malynivka and toward Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders launched 17 assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka, as well as toward Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

Ukrainian National Guards Russian Zhitel EW system in Kharkiv region

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 enemy assault attempts carried out toward Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, Molodetske, and Novyi Donbas.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched six attacks toward Oleksandrohrad, Zlahoda, Pryvillia, and near Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces carried out 20 attacks near Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Charivne, Hirke, Tsvitkove, Myrne, Varvarivka, and Pryluky, as well as toward Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance in near Stepove and toward Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russians carried out three attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were spotted.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically destroy the invaders and provide effective resistance across all areas of the front.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through May 3, 2026, are estimated at about 1,334,030 personnel, including 1,080 in the past 24 hours.

Photo: AFU General Staff