Britain To Allow Combined Flights To Reduce Jet Fuel Consumption

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The British Department for Transport announced that airlines will be allowed to combine passengers from different flights onto fewer aircraft as part of temporary measures aimed at reducing jet fuel consumption.

The department explained that the new amendment allows for the merging of flights on routes that have more than one flight per day to the same destination, allowing passengers to be transferred to similar flights if there are vacant seats, instead of operating flights that may be not full or are threatened with cancellation.

The move aims to reduce fuel waste resulting from operating aircraft with fewer passengers than their operational capacity, as well as to enhance the operational efficiency of airlines.

The Department for Transport confirmed that these amendments also aim to enhance the stability of flight schedules and give travelers greater confidence in the regularity of travel.

These measures come at a time when warnings are increasing about a possible shortage of jet fuel as the holiday season approaches, amid supply chain disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions and their impact on fuel supplies from the Middle East.