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Poland Seeks to Be Europe’s Most Powerful Military
(MENAFN) Poland’s minister of defense declared on Wednesday that the nation aims to build the “strongest and largest army in Europe” by the year 2030, according to local reports.
In his introductory speech at Defence24 Days, a security and defense forum held in Warsaw, Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the country’s ambition. "By 2030, Poland will have the strongest and largest army in Europe … (and) the best organized and equipped,” he stated. He further underlined, “This is our strategic goal, to which we are devoting all our possible actions.”
The proposed overhaul involves increasing the size of the military to 500,000 personnel. This force would consist of 300,000 professional troops alongside 200,000 reservists maintained at high readiness levels.
Kosiniak-Kamysz explained that Poland’s defense framework is built upon three essential components: a resilient society, a capable military, and solid alliances. He noted that the country’s safety relies heavily on the active participation of its citizens. “There is no safe Poland without people who are involved in it,” he said, stressing that civilian engagement would play a crucial role in case of any possible aggression.
He also referred to preparations for emerging risks as part of a broader concept he described as “total defense,” which integrates both armed forces and civilian systems.
Additionally, the minister highlighted that Poland is currently undertaking “the largest investments in its history” in the defense sector, with the objective of creating a “strong, well-organized and managed army.”
In his introductory speech at Defence24 Days, a security and defense forum held in Warsaw, Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the country’s ambition. "By 2030, Poland will have the strongest and largest army in Europe … (and) the best organized and equipped,” he stated. He further underlined, “This is our strategic goal, to which we are devoting all our possible actions.”
The proposed overhaul involves increasing the size of the military to 500,000 personnel. This force would consist of 300,000 professional troops alongside 200,000 reservists maintained at high readiness levels.
Kosiniak-Kamysz explained that Poland’s defense framework is built upon three essential components: a resilient society, a capable military, and solid alliances. He noted that the country’s safety relies heavily on the active participation of its citizens. “There is no safe Poland without people who are involved in it,” he said, stressing that civilian engagement would play a crucial role in case of any possible aggression.
He also referred to preparations for emerging risks as part of a broader concept he described as “total defense,” which integrates both armed forces and civilian systems.
Additionally, the minister highlighted that Poland is currently undertaking “the largest investments in its history” in the defense sector, with the objective of creating a “strong, well-organized and managed army.”
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