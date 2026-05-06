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QSE Index Opens Higher

QSE Index Opens Higher


2026-05-06 06:03:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened higher on Wednesday, gaining 29.59 points, or 0.28%, to reach 10,534 points, compared to the previous session's close, supported by all sectors.

Market data showed gains in the Insurance sector by (+1.26%), Consumer Goods and Services (+0.62%), Industrials (+0.48%), Real Estate (+0.46%), Banks and Financial Services (+0.15%), Transportation (+0.15%) and Telecom(+0.03%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 79.092 million, with 38.552 million shares traded in 3,618 transactions

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The Peninsula

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