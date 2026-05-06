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Zelenskyy Ceasefire Takes Effect at Midnight in Ukraine
(MENAFN) As stated by reports, a ceasefire declared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came into force at midnight (2100GMT) across Ukraine, marking a temporary halt in hostilities ahead of competing truce announcements linked to World War II Victory Day commemorations.
Zelenskyy announced on Monday that the ceasefire would begin at 00:00 on the night of May 5–6 (Kyiv time), emphasizing, “human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration.”
His declaration followed an earlier announcement from the Russian Defense Ministry of a separate ceasefire scheduled for May 8–9 to coincide with celebrations marking what Moscow calls the Soviet victory in the “Great Patriotic War.”
The Russian ministry said it would take “all necessary” measures to ensure security during the commemorations and warned of a “massive” retaliatory missile strike if the events were disrupted.
Zelenskyy, however, said Ukraine had not received any official communication from Moscow regarding a halt in hostilities tied to the proposed Russian truce.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said the ceasefire initiative from Kyiv reflects what he described as a “genuine desire for peace,” adding that Ukraine would continue observing the pause if Russia responds in kind.
He further noted that Zelenskyy’s proposal is not tied to fixed dates meant to impose “ideological dogmas,” but instead is aimed at preserving human life and restoring security.
Zelenskyy announced on Monday that the ceasefire would begin at 00:00 on the night of May 5–6 (Kyiv time), emphasizing, “human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration.”
His declaration followed an earlier announcement from the Russian Defense Ministry of a separate ceasefire scheduled for May 8–9 to coincide with celebrations marking what Moscow calls the Soviet victory in the “Great Patriotic War.”
The Russian ministry said it would take “all necessary” measures to ensure security during the commemorations and warned of a “massive” retaliatory missile strike if the events were disrupted.
Zelenskyy, however, said Ukraine had not received any official communication from Moscow regarding a halt in hostilities tied to the proposed Russian truce.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said the ceasefire initiative from Kyiv reflects what he described as a “genuine desire for peace,” adding that Ukraine would continue observing the pause if Russia responds in kind.
He further noted that Zelenskyy’s proposal is not tied to fixed dates meant to impose “ideological dogmas,” but instead is aimed at preserving human life and restoring security.
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