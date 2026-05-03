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Russia Claims Capture of New Settlement in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Saturday that its forces have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, though Ukrainian authorities strongly disputed the assertion.
As stated by reports, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its troops captured the village of Myropillia, located roughly 34 kilometers (21 miles) northeast of the city of Sumy and close to the border between the two countries.
Ukrainian officials, however, dismissed the claim, describing it as a “blatant lie.”
According to statements shared by Ukraine’s Kursk group of forces on social media, their units remain in control of the area, adding that “there is no enemy advance, as well as no assault actions in that area over the past few days.”
Due to the ongoing conflict, it remains difficult to independently confirm the situation on the ground.
As stated by reports, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its troops captured the village of Myropillia, located roughly 34 kilometers (21 miles) northeast of the city of Sumy and close to the border between the two countries.
Ukrainian officials, however, dismissed the claim, describing it as a “blatant lie.”
According to statements shared by Ukraine’s Kursk group of forces on social media, their units remain in control of the area, adding that “there is no enemy advance, as well as no assault actions in that area over the past few days.”
Due to the ongoing conflict, it remains difficult to independently confirm the situation on the ground.
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