Congress Attacks Govt On Press Freedom, Cites India's 'Very Serious' Rank

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack over the state of press freedom in India, citing the country's rank of 157 in the World Press Freedom Index 2026, which places it in the "very serious" category. On World Press Freedom Day, the Congress said that a free press is the voice of democracy, but alleged that it is under attack. In a post on X, it expressed solidarity with journalists and voices that "speak truth to power" and strive to protect democratic values. A free press is the voice of democracy, but today that voice is under attack. India ranks 157 in the World Press Freedom Index 2026, falling into the“very serious” category. On World Press Freedom Day, the Congress party stands firmly with every fearless voice that speaks truth... twitter/qbluVtzaqW - Congress (@INCIndia) May 3, 2026

"A free press is the voice of democracy, but today that voice is under attack. India ranks 157 in the World Press Freedom Index 2026, falling into the "very serious" category. On World Press Freedom Day, the Congress party stands firmly with every fearless voice that speaks truth to power and fights to protect democracy," Congress wrote on X.

About World Press Freedom Day

May 3 acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics. It is an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom; assess the state of press freedom throughout the world; defend the media from attacks on their independence; and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Historical Background

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 following a recommendation adopted at the 26th Session of UNESCO's General Conference in 1991. This, in turn, was a response to a call by African journalists who, in 1991, produced the landmark Windhoek Declaration.

The Windhoek Declaration is a benchmark for ensuring press freedom worldwide. It began at a seminar in Windhoek in 1991, but the ideas exchanged by the African journalists and media professionals acted as a catalyst to encourage press freedom, independence, and pluralism in Africa and other parts of the world. (ANI)

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