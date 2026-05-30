Power Minister Calls For Full Dues Recovery, Stronger Planning For Energy Saving And Generation

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, May 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar stressed the need for ensuring full recovery of electricity dues and strengthening strategic planning for both power conservation and power generation to meet the country's growing energy demands efficiently.

A Mizoram Power Department official said on Saturday that a state-level review meeting on Power and Housing & Urban Affairs was held under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar.

During the meeting, the Union Minister reviewed issues relating to electricity revenue collection and urged officials of the Power and Electricity Department to take necessary measures to ensure full recovery of electricity dues, the official said.

He emphasised the importance of beginning the installation of smart meters in government buildings and major commercial establishments.

The visiting Minister also highlighted the need to introduce a security deposit system under the prepaid electricity metering programme to improve revenue collection.

The Union Minister stated that electricity is a critical driver of economic growth and stressed the importance of effective planning for both power conservation and power generation.

He encouraged the department to place greater emphasis on solar energy generation.

Minister Manohar Lal Khattar further informed the meeting that discussions would be pursued in Delhi with the state's Power and Electricity Minister F. Rodingliana regarding proposals to establish hydroelectric power projects on the Tlawng, Tuivai and Chhimtuipui rivers.

Following his interaction with Ministers and officials of the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) and Power and Electricity Departments, the Union Manohar told the media that the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has completed 10 years and that Mizoram has progressed beyond Open Defecation Free (ODF) status to achieve ODF+ status.

He stated that discussions were held on further strengthening solid waste management systems. The Union Minister assured continued support from the Central government to enable sustained progress in urban cleanliness, waste segregation, sanitation and hygiene.

The meeting also reviewed the status of the power sector in Mizoram. It was reported that Smart Meter installation has reached 18.01 per cent of the targeted coverage in the state. Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), efforts are ongoing to strengthen the state's power distribution grid. Out of the target of 292,081 smart meters, a total of 52,886 smart meters have already been installed.

The meeting was informed that the Power and Electricity Department has initiated the process of converting electricity consumers to the prepaid metering system, beginning with departmental offices. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the programme has already been finalised.

It was also announced that all early adopters of the prepaid metering system will be eligible for a two per cent rebate.

The review meeting was attended by Mizoram's Minister for Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation, K. Sapdanga, and Minister for Power and Electricity, F. Rodingliana, along with officials from both departments.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister separately held meetings with Mizoram Governor General V.K. Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma and discussed various contemporary issues.