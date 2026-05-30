Shivakumar Stakes Claim To Form Govt Guv Invites Him To Take Oath With Team

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 30 (IANS) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan and formally staked claim to form the next government in Karnataka after being unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Acting on Shivakumar's request, the Governor invited him to form the government and take oath along with his Council of Ministers on June 3.

In a letter submitted to the Governor, Shivakumar stated that he had been unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

"The Congress Legislature Party of Karnataka, comprising 135 members of the Indian National Congress, two associate members and one MLA from the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, unanimously elected me as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party on May 30, 2026," Shivakumar wrote.

He requested the Governor to grant permission for the swearing-in ceremony.

"I therefore request Your Excellency to kindly permit the swearing-in ceremony for me as the Chief Minister and for other members of the Council of Ministers on June 3, 2026, at 4.05 p.m. at Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru," the letter stated.

In response, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot formally invited Shivakumar to form the government.

"I am in receipt of your letter dated May 30, 2026, staking claim to form the government. I hereby invite you to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka along with members of your Council of Ministers," the Governor stated in his communication.

The Governor further confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony would be held at 4.05 p.m. on June 3, 2026, at the Raj Bhavan premises in Bengaluru.

With the Governor's invitation, the process for the formation of the new Congress government in Karnataka has formally begun, with Shivakumar set to assume office as the state's next Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior state leaders accompanied Shivakumar to the Raj Bhavan.

It may be recalled that Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar was unanimously elected as the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at a meeting held at the Vidhana Soudha on Saturday, paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of the state.