LPG Cylinder Rates On May 31: Here's How Much Domestic And Commercial Gas Costs In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Domestic LPG prices in major Indian cities remained steady on Sunday, May 31, despite a sharp, ten-day surge in petrol, diesel, and CNG costs triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40 per cent of crude imports, 65 per cent of natural gas and 90 per cent of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the three-month-long conflict.

According to the latest data from oil marketing companies (OMCs ), the price of a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder holds at ₹913 in Delhi, ₹912.50 in Mumbai, ₹939 in Kolkata, and ₹928.50 in Chennai.

The commercial sector has faced substantial cost increases, with 19-kg cylinder prices jumping by over ₹900 last month before stabilising.

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LPG prices in India are usually revised at the start of every month, depending on changes in global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, freight costs and government subsidy policies.

Domestic cooking gas prices remain politically sensitive because of their direct impact on household budgets. For now, consumers continue to get temporary relief as LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged despite growing uncertainty in global energy markets.

Govt asks OMs to expand storage capacity

The government has asked state-run fuel retailers to expand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG ) storage capacity to cover at least 30 days of demand, a senior oil ministry official said on Friday, as supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict highlight the need for larger reserves.

"We are working on the strategic reserves. Oil marketing companies have been asked to work out (a plan) to have LPG reserves for a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it," Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, told reporters.

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The government said the country has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, crude oi and natural gas, adding that refineries were operating at optimum levels and LPG production was at an all-time high of around 52,000 tonnes per day.

"No dry out reported at any LPG distributorship," Sharma said, while adding that "abnormal sale is being observed at many petrol pumps"

'Avoid panic buying'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the public to avoid panic buying petrol, diesel, and LPG, assuring them that the government is taking all necessary steps to maintain fuel supplies.

"The supply situation in the country today is normal. The citizens should avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the government is pulling out all stops to ensure the availability of all essential items," Singh said on X.