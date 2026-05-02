A Weekend Of Events In Geneva To Celebrate The Red Cross
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Un week-end d'animations à Genève pour célébrer la Croix-Rouge
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Read more: Un week-end d'animations à Genève pour célébrer la Croix-
Unity, one of the seven fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, will be at the heart of the festivities. It will be expressed in music on the evening of May 7 to honour the volunteers of the national societies, say the organisers in a press release.
The choir of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement will be sounding out the humanitarian theme. The following day, onlookers will be able to visit the International Red Cross Museum (MICR) at a reduced price and purchase an additional ticket to enable vulnerable people to visit the museum.More More International Geneva Swiss lawmakers save funding for Red Cross museum in Geneva
This content was published on Mar 4, 2026 Federal funding for Geneva's International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum was narrowly saved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.Read more: Swiss lawmakers save funding for Red Cross museum in G
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