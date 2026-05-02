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A Weekend Of Events In Geneva To Celebrate The Red Cross

A Weekend Of Events In Geneva To Celebrate The Red Cross


2026-05-02 02:06:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) From May 7 to 9, the public in Geneva will be invited to explore the realities of humanitarian work through events marking World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, including open days and talks. The Jet d'Eau, the city's iconic fountain that shoots water high into the air from the lake, will also be lit red for the occasion. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: A weekend of events in Geneva to celebrate the Red Cross This content was published on May 2, 2026 - 11:03 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Un week-end d'animations à Genève pour célébrer la Croix-Rouge Original Read more: Un week-end d'animations à Genève pour célébrer la Croix-

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Unity, one of the seven fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, will be at the heart of the festivities. It will be expressed in music on the evening of May 7 to honour the volunteers of the national societies, say the organisers in a press release.

The choir of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement will be sounding out the humanitarian theme. The following day, onlookers will be able to visit the International Red Cross Museum (MICR) at a reduced price and purchase an additional ticket to enable vulnerable people to visit the museum.

More More International Geneva Swiss lawmakers save funding for Red Cross museum in Geneva

This content was published on Mar 4, 2026 Federal funding for Geneva's International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum was narrowly saved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Read more: Swiss lawmakers save funding for Red Cross museum in G

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