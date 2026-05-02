Unity, one of the seven fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, will be at the heart of the festivities. It will be expressed in music on the evening of May 7 to honour the volunteers of the national societies, say the organisers in a press release.

The choir of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement will be sounding out the humanitarian theme. The following day, onlookers will be able to visit the International Red Cross Museum (MICR) at a reduced price and purchase an additional ticket to enable vulnerable people to visit the museum.

This content was published on Mar 4, 2026 Federal funding for Geneva's International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum was narrowly saved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.