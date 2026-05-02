Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Iran's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.

During the call, HE the Iranian Foreign Minister briefed HE the Prime Minister on the ongoing negotiations, their latest developments and the current diplomatic activity surrounding them.

His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for mediation efforts aimed at resolving the crisis through peaceful means, stressing the need for all parties to respond positively to these efforts in a way that helps create suitable conditions for progress in the negotiations and reduces the risk of renewed escalation.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that freedom of navigation is a well-established and non-negotiable principle, and that closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a bargaining chip would only exacerbate the crisis and jeopardize the vital interests of the region's countries. He noted the potential negative repercussions this could have on global energy and food supplies, as well as on the market and supply chains' stability.

In this context, HE the Prime Minister stressed the need to adhere to the provisions of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and to prioritize the interests of the region and its people to contribute to strengthening regional and international security and stability, and to support efforts to de-escalate tensions.