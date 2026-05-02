Zelensky Announces Upcoming Government Reshuffle, Decisions Expected Next Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"We coordinated positions with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko in negotiations with partners regarding financial support for Ukraine and the implementation of agreements already reached at various levels," he said.

According to Zelensky, it is important that each announced support package is delivered precisely when it is truly needed.

The president and the prime minister also discussed the timeline for strengthening government structures, noting that a number of personnel issues require resolution.

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Zelensky added that for some appointments, dialogue with members of parliament must continue. At the same time, part of the personnel decisions at the Cabinet level is expected to be finalized next week.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine