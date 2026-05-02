403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Industry Leaders Visit KLH Bachupally To Celebrate Student Success And Strengthen Campuscorporate Connect
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 02 May 2026: The Department of Computer Science and Applications at KLH Bachupally hosted distinguished industry leaders, students, and parents at the campus, marking a meaningful occasion that went beyond placements to highlight student journeys, career readiness, and strong industry alignment.
The event gained significance with the presence of eminent industry professionals, including Ms. Aparna Vedam, Director, LTM, as Chief Guest, along with Mr. Kiran Macherla, Manager – Talent Acquisition (University Relations & Early Careers), LTM, and Ms. Rekha Singh, Senior Client Accountant Manager & US Delivery Head, C-Vision, as Guests of Honor.
The meet followed an impressive achievement performance by the department, where all 60 registered students from the Y23 BCA and Y24 MCA batches secured placements, presenting consistent outcomes across both undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Students received offers from reputed organizations such as SAP-STAR, Dell Technologies, Cognizant, LTIMindtree, and Deloitte, with the highest package reaching ₹14 LPA.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, stated,“Our focus has always been on building capabilities, not just securing placements. When students are equipped with the right skills, opportunities naturally follow. This achievement reflects the strength of our academic model and our deep industry engagement.”
More than a celebration, the event served as a dynamic platform for dialogue, where industry leaders interacted with students, shared insights on evolving hiring expectations, and highlighted the importance of adaptability, continuous learning, and real-world problem-solving skills.
A key highlight of the meet was the recognition of students who secured multiple offers, showcasing their strong employability and competitive edge. The event also featured student testimonials, offering first-hand perspectives on how structured learning, mentoring, and hands-on exposure translated into successful career outcomes.
“We are proud to see our son secure placement at Dell. The consistent guidance, structured training, and strong support from the faculty and placement team played a key role in building his confidence and preparing him for this achievement. We truly appreciate the university's efforts in creating meaningful career opportunities for students,” said Mr. Ravi Ravella, Founder & Managing Director, Adhaata Computing Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Dr. L Koteswarao, Principal of KLH Bachupally appreciated the students and faculty for their dedication, noting that such achievements are a result of consistent academic rigor and industry-oriented training. Mr. P. Srinivasa Reddy, Head of the Department along with the career development team and faculty, congratulated the students and reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals.
With a clear emphasis on student-centric learning and sustained industry partnerships, KLH Bachupally is steadily building a model where education seamlessly translates into meaningful career outcomes.
The event gained significance with the presence of eminent industry professionals, including Ms. Aparna Vedam, Director, LTM, as Chief Guest, along with Mr. Kiran Macherla, Manager – Talent Acquisition (University Relations & Early Careers), LTM, and Ms. Rekha Singh, Senior Client Accountant Manager & US Delivery Head, C-Vision, as Guests of Honor.
The meet followed an impressive achievement performance by the department, where all 60 registered students from the Y23 BCA and Y24 MCA batches secured placements, presenting consistent outcomes across both undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Students received offers from reputed organizations such as SAP-STAR, Dell Technologies, Cognizant, LTIMindtree, and Deloitte, with the highest package reaching ₹14 LPA.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, stated,“Our focus has always been on building capabilities, not just securing placements. When students are equipped with the right skills, opportunities naturally follow. This achievement reflects the strength of our academic model and our deep industry engagement.”
More than a celebration, the event served as a dynamic platform for dialogue, where industry leaders interacted with students, shared insights on evolving hiring expectations, and highlighted the importance of adaptability, continuous learning, and real-world problem-solving skills.
A key highlight of the meet was the recognition of students who secured multiple offers, showcasing their strong employability and competitive edge. The event also featured student testimonials, offering first-hand perspectives on how structured learning, mentoring, and hands-on exposure translated into successful career outcomes.
“We are proud to see our son secure placement at Dell. The consistent guidance, structured training, and strong support from the faculty and placement team played a key role in building his confidence and preparing him for this achievement. We truly appreciate the university's efforts in creating meaningful career opportunities for students,” said Mr. Ravi Ravella, Founder & Managing Director, Adhaata Computing Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Dr. L Koteswarao, Principal of KLH Bachupally appreciated the students and faculty for their dedication, noting that such achievements are a result of consistent academic rigor and industry-oriented training. Mr. P. Srinivasa Reddy, Head of the Department along with the career development team and faculty, congratulated the students and reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals.
With a clear emphasis on student-centric learning and sustained industry partnerships, KLH Bachupally is steadily building a model where education seamlessly translates into meaningful career outcomes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment