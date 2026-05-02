Indian Man With Terminal Cancer Repatriated From Qatar With Support

Gurreet Singh Gopi, an Indian national who was diagnosed with terminal-stage cancer, was repatriated from Qatar to India with coordinated efforts of a community group and the Indian Embassy in Doha.

A Pillar of Strength and Compassion

Gopi, who had been working in Qatar for many years, found himself facing one of the most difficult phases of life after being diagnosed with terminal-stage cancer. Alone in Qatar, physically weak and without the emotional support of his family, life had nearly come to a standstill for him.

At this critical time, Singh Sewa Group Qatar, an associate organisation of the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), stepped forward as a pillar of strength and compassion. The group is learnt to have extended unwavering support to Gopi by providing home-cooked meals, emotional care, and assistance with the necessary documentation to facilitate his safe repatriation to India.

Coordinated Repatriation Efforts

Kulwinder Singh Honey and Garima Mehandiratta worked closely with Eish Singhal, First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Doha, to coordinate every aspect of the process. Their collective efforts ensured Gopi's safe return from Qatar to India on May 1. They also made certain that he was received at Amritsar Airport and provided with immediate medical assistance upon arrival.

Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar, appreciated the efforts of all agencies and individuals involved in ensuring Gopi's dignified repatriation, including Hamad Medical Corporation and Qatar Airways. Gopi is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tarn Taran and is likely to seek specialised medical assistance from PGI Chandigarh in the coming days. (ANI)

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