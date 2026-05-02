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Investors Watch Fed Decision
(MENAFN) Investors are largely focused on the upcoming monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve scheduled for Wednesday, as uncertainty builds due to stalled diplomatic discussions in the Middle East and continued pressure from declines in technology shares.
According to reports, US President Donald Trump has not been receptive to Iran’s proposal to delay the next stage of talks regarding its nuclear program in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. This has further complicated already fragile negotiations in the region.
Market expectations that tensions in the Middle East might ease in the near term have now shifted toward a longer-lasting period of instability. At the same time, concerns over energy security are growing as risks to global supply increase following the effective disruption of one of the world’s most important shipping routes.
Rising oil and gas prices are adding to inflationary pressures, keeping both the US and European economies under strain. Meanwhile, US tech company OpenAI is reportedly facing difficulties in meeting its weekly user growth and revenue goals, while questions are emerging about the sustainability of its heavy investment in data center infrastructure. This has contributed to renewed selling pressure across the tech sector.
Regarding the Federal Reserve, it is broadly anticipated that interest rates will remain unchanged within the 3.5–3.75% range, especially given the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Investors will instead be closely watching comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for signals about the future direction of monetary policy.
According to reports, US President Donald Trump has not been receptive to Iran’s proposal to delay the next stage of talks regarding its nuclear program in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. This has further complicated already fragile negotiations in the region.
Market expectations that tensions in the Middle East might ease in the near term have now shifted toward a longer-lasting period of instability. At the same time, concerns over energy security are growing as risks to global supply increase following the effective disruption of one of the world’s most important shipping routes.
Rising oil and gas prices are adding to inflationary pressures, keeping both the US and European economies under strain. Meanwhile, US tech company OpenAI is reportedly facing difficulties in meeting its weekly user growth and revenue goals, while questions are emerging about the sustainability of its heavy investment in data center infrastructure. This has contributed to renewed selling pressure across the tech sector.
Regarding the Federal Reserve, it is broadly anticipated that interest rates will remain unchanged within the 3.5–3.75% range, especially given the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Investors will instead be closely watching comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for signals about the future direction of monetary policy.
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