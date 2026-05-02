403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air France-KLM Forecasts Surge in Fuel Costs
(MENAFN) Air France-KLM has projected a significant rise in its fuel expenses for 2026, estimating an additional $2.4 billion in costs. The increase is attributed to higher jet fuel prices, which the airline group links to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as it announced on Thursday.
The Franco-Dutch aviation group now anticipates its total fuel expenditure to reach $9.3 billion this year, based on existing hedging strategies and current forward-looking fuel price assumptions. The company also noted that around $1.1 billion of the total increase is expected to be reflected in the second quarter, while the impact of elevated fuel prices has not yet appeared in its first-quarter financial results.
“While fuel price increases are not yet reflected in the results we present today, they are expected to weigh on the coming quarters,” CEO Ben Smith said in the company’s earnings statement.
In response to the more challenging cost environment, Air France-KLM has revised its full-year capacity growth outlook downward to a range of 2%–4%, compared with its earlier projection of 3%–5%. The company cited geopolitical instability and rising energy expenses as key factors affecting its operational planning.
To manage costs, the airline group is cutting back on non-essential spending, including business travel expenses, and has implemented a hiring freeze for non-operational positions. However, recruitment efforts will continue for essential operational staff, such as aircraft mechanics.
The Franco-Dutch aviation group now anticipates its total fuel expenditure to reach $9.3 billion this year, based on existing hedging strategies and current forward-looking fuel price assumptions. The company also noted that around $1.1 billion of the total increase is expected to be reflected in the second quarter, while the impact of elevated fuel prices has not yet appeared in its first-quarter financial results.
“While fuel price increases are not yet reflected in the results we present today, they are expected to weigh on the coming quarters,” CEO Ben Smith said in the company’s earnings statement.
In response to the more challenging cost environment, Air France-KLM has revised its full-year capacity growth outlook downward to a range of 2%–4%, compared with its earlier projection of 3%–5%. The company cited geopolitical instability and rising energy expenses as key factors affecting its operational planning.
To manage costs, the airline group is cutting back on non-essential spending, including business travel expenses, and has implemented a hiring freeze for non-operational positions. However, recruitment efforts will continue for essential operational staff, such as aircraft mechanics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment