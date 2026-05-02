403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Inflation Watch Intensifies Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis
(MENAFN) Financial markets are preparing for a surge of April inflation releases that may prove decisive in showing whether escalating energy costs linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis will cement persistent global inflationary pressure and postpone expected interest rate reductions.
Rising geopolitical strain from the Middle East conflict has already disrupted shipping routes and pushed energy prices significantly higher. The early inflation impact from the US and Israel confrontation with Iran was already visible in March figures, and economists are now closely examining April statistics to determine if increases in oil and liquefied natural gas prices have begun feeding into core inflation measures.
Key data releases are scheduled across major economies: US inflation figures for April will be published on May 12, preliminary eurozone readings are expected on Thursday, and Japan will release its data on May 22.
Kutay Gungor, director of investment research at the Turkish participation banking institution Kuveyt Turk, noted that April’s numbers will be an important indicator of whether the Strait of Hormuz tensions have caused deeper, structural changes in pricing dynamics.
“The upward momentum in headline inflation during this period may show whether supply security concerns will lead to temporary fluctuation or establish a new balance point in commodity prices,” he said, adding that surging energy prices could slow the global disinflation process.
Rising geopolitical strain from the Middle East conflict has already disrupted shipping routes and pushed energy prices significantly higher. The early inflation impact from the US and Israel confrontation with Iran was already visible in March figures, and economists are now closely examining April statistics to determine if increases in oil and liquefied natural gas prices have begun feeding into core inflation measures.
Key data releases are scheduled across major economies: US inflation figures for April will be published on May 12, preliminary eurozone readings are expected on Thursday, and Japan will release its data on May 22.
Kutay Gungor, director of investment research at the Turkish participation banking institution Kuveyt Turk, noted that April’s numbers will be an important indicator of whether the Strait of Hormuz tensions have caused deeper, structural changes in pricing dynamics.
“The upward momentum in headline inflation during this period may show whether supply security concerns will lead to temporary fluctuation or establish a new balance point in commodity prices,” he said, adding that surging energy prices could slow the global disinflation process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment