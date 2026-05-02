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UAE’s Exit from OPEC Signals Strategic Shift
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates’ move to step away from OPEC and OPEC+ grants Abu Dhabi broader autonomy over its oil output strategy and may gradually intensify pressure on the wider producer coalition. Nevertheless, analysts noted that the short-term influence on global commodity markets is expected to remain constrained, as the ongoing conflict involving Iran and instability around the Strait of Hormuz continue to overshadow supply dynamics.
This development represents a notable realignment for one of the Gulf’s key OPEC members, which has poured substantial investment into boosting its production capacity in recent years and has consistently pushed for greater flexibility to increase output. The decision also highlights long-standing tensions within the alliance over production limits and compliance disparities among member states.
Carole Nakhle, CEO of Crystol Energy, stated that the shift had been “building for some time,” pointing to Abu Dhabi’s dissatisfaction with production restrictions and inconsistent adherence within the group.
She added, “The UAE has invested heavily in expanding its production capacity and has been increasingly uncomfortable with output constraints, particularly amid uneven compliance across the group,” Nakhle told a news agency. According to her, the wider geopolitical environment further reinforced Abu Dhabi’s view that its long-term strategic interests may now be better aligned outside the OPEC+ structure.
This development represents a notable realignment for one of the Gulf’s key OPEC members, which has poured substantial investment into boosting its production capacity in recent years and has consistently pushed for greater flexibility to increase output. The decision also highlights long-standing tensions within the alliance over production limits and compliance disparities among member states.
Carole Nakhle, CEO of Crystol Energy, stated that the shift had been “building for some time,” pointing to Abu Dhabi’s dissatisfaction with production restrictions and inconsistent adherence within the group.
She added, “The UAE has invested heavily in expanding its production capacity and has been increasingly uncomfortable with output constraints, particularly amid uneven compliance across the group,” Nakhle told a news agency. According to her, the wider geopolitical environment further reinforced Abu Dhabi’s view that its long-term strategic interests may now be better aligned outside the OPEC+ structure.
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