EU 'Keeps Options Open' If US Breaches Trade Deal: Spokesperson

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, May 2 (IANS) The European Union (EU) will "keep options open" to protect its interests if the United States takes measures inconsistent with the joint statement between the two sides signed last year on reciprocal, fair and balanced trade, a European Commission spokesperson told Xinhua.

"We remain fully committed to a predictable, mutually beneficial transatlantic relationship. Should the US take measures inconsistent with the Joint Statement, we will keep our options open to protect EU interests," the spokesperson said.

The remarks came after Trump's latest threat earlier on the day that he would raise tariffs to 25 per cent on cars and trucks imported from the EU from next week, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with the agreement.

"The EU is implementing its Joint Statement commitments in line with standard legislative practice, keeping the US administration fully informed throughout," the spokesperson said, adding that the EU maintains close contact with its US counterparts while also seeking clarity on Washington's commitments under the deal.

The spokesperson referred to the EU-US trade deal reached last year, under which the EU would suspend tariffs on all US industrial products and introduce tariff-rate quotas for a wide range of US agri-food products entering the EU market. In return, the United States would apply a 15-per cent import tariff on most EU goods.

Trump on Friday said he has raised tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union to 25 per cent, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with an existing trade agreement, while also signalling continued uncertainty over negotiations with Iran.

“We raised the tariffs on cars coming in from the European Union because the European Union was not adhering to the trade deal we have,” Trump told reporters before departing on Marine One.

“I raised the tariffs on cars and trucks to 25 per cent. That's billions of dollars coming into the United States and it forces them to move their factory production much faster.”

He said the move was aimed at pushing manufacturers to shift production to the United States.“We have right now in the United States over $100 billion of car plants being built -- it's a record. We've never had anything like it,” Trump said, citing investments from Japan, South Korea, Canada and Mexico.