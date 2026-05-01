Man In Rivne Region Served With Suspicion Notice For Opening Fire On Recruitment Officers, Police

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.

The investigation established that the man had gone AWOL from his military unit in October 2024.

On April 29, 2026, at around 17:00, in one of the settlements in the Dubno district, he approached a service vehicle on a bicycle. Inside the vehicle were employees of the recruitment center and a police officer. The suspect took an automatic weapon from a bag and fired several bursts toward the vehicle.

As a result of the shooting, two people sustained injuries from shattered glass and were hospitalized. Two others who were in the vehicle were not injured. The service vehicle sustained mechanical damage.

After the attack, the man fled and hid in the basement of an abandoned building. He was later located and detained.

During a search, law enforcement officers seized an automatic weapon, nearly 500 rounds of ammunition, a grenade, and an object resembling a suppressor.

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The suspect's actions have been classified under Part 2 of Article 15 and Paragraphs 1 and 8 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted premeditated murder), as well as Part 4 of Article 408 (desertion).

Prosecutors have filed a motion with the court to remand the suspect in custody.

On April 30, law enforcement officers detained the man in the Rivne region who had opened fire the day before on recruitment center employees and a police officer who were in a vehicle.

Photo credit: Prosecutor General's Office