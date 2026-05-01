Lost BTS Ticket War For Busan? Where You Can Catch Them Until March 2027

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) This week, over 150,000 people battled online queues to snag the seat of their dreams at the BTS Festa concerts, happening in South Korea's Busan on June 12 and 13. But not everyone was lucky. Some faced payment issues, others made it through only to find out tickets were sold out. For diehard fans who missed out, the heartbreak of not getting a ticket through either the presale or general sale this week was real. BTS fans - known as ARMY in the K-pop community - have been waiting 4 years to watch the Bangtan Boys live, since the group took a break to complete their military service. The group dropped their latest album, Arirang, last month - and it is a testament to their red-hot popularity that they secured the biggest first week for any K-pop act in Billboard history in doing so, moving about 641,000 album-equivalent units, according to industry reports. The last group to enjoy a larger pure-sales week was One Direction with Midnight Memories in 2013. Recommended For You UAE bans citizens from travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, urges those there to leave All is not lost for UAE residents still trying to win concert tickets to see them live, as the K-pop megastars have over 20 shows lined up across Asia and scheduled through to March 2026. Ticket sale dates have not yet been announced for the locations, but keeping an eye on them ahead of time can help fans prepare better for the ticketing battle. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Take a look at their tour schedule announced so far:

Date City November 19 2026 Kaohsiung November 21 2026 Kaohsiung November 22 2026 Kaohsiung December 3 2026 Bangkok December 5 2026 Bangkok December 6 2026 Bangkok December 12 2026 Kuala Lumpur December 13 2026 Kuala Lumpur December 17 2026 Singapore December 19 2026 Singapore December 20 2026 Singapore December 22 2026 Singapore December 26 2026 Jakarta December 27 2026 Jakarta February 12 2027 Melbourne February 13 2027 Melbourne February 20 2027 Sydney February 21 2027 Sydney March 4 2027 Hong Kong March 6 2027 Hong Kong March 7 2027 Hong Kong March 13 2027 Manila March 14 2027 Manila

In order to get your hands on one ticket, since that is the limit in most cases, your best chance will be during the pre-sale.

However, the pre-sale will not be open to all - just those who have the ARMY membership. This membership will grant its holder exclusive access to events, gifts and even earlier access to tickets.

Once you get the right type of membership (in this case, it would be the Global membership), you must be ready to register for the pre-sale, verify your identity and link it to your membership which will give you access to the pre-sale.

This will now only be possible after the ticketing platforms are announced for each tour stop.

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