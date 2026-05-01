Lost BTS Ticket War For Busan? Where You Can Catch Them Until March 2027
|Date
|City
|November 19 2026
|Kaohsiung
|November 21 2026
|Kaohsiung
|November 22 2026
|Kaohsiung
|December 3 2026
|Bangkok
|December 5 2026
|Bangkok
|December 6 2026
|Bangkok
|December 12 2026
|Kuala Lumpur
|December 13 2026
|Kuala Lumpur
|December 17 2026
|Singapore
|December 19 2026
|Singapore
|December 20 2026
|Singapore
|December 22 2026
|Singapore
|December 26 2026
|Jakarta
|December 27 2026
|Jakarta
|February 12 2027
|Melbourne
|February 13 2027
|Melbourne
|February 20 2027
|Sydney
|February 21 2027
|Sydney
|March 4 2027
|Hong Kong
|March 6 2027
|Hong Kong
|March 7 2027
|Hong Kong
|March 13 2027
|Manila
|March 14 2027
|Manila
In order to get your hands on one ticket, since that is the limit in most cases, your best chance will be during the pre-sale.
However, the pre-sale will not be open to all - just those who have the ARMY membership. This membership will grant its holder exclusive access to events, gifts and even earlier access to tickets.
Once you get the right type of membership (in this case, it would be the Global membership), you must be ready to register for the pre-sale, verify your identity and link it to your membership which will give you access to the pre-sale.
This will now only be possible after the ticketing platforms are announced for each tour stop.ALSO READ
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