Nitish Kumar Vacates Bihar CM Residence On Buddha Purnima

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 1 (IANS) The '1 Anne Marg' -- the official residence of the Chief Minister of Bihar -- long regarded as the epicentre of power in the state's political landscape, witnessed a historic transition on Friday.

Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has officially vacated the CM's residence in Patna, bringing an end to an era that spanned nearly two decades.

Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha and subsequently resigned from the CM's post after deciding to move to Parliament.

Speculation surrounding the vacating of this iconic bungalow had intensified ever since the leadership of the state shifted to Samrat Choudhary. Today, that transition has finally been completed.

Choosing the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, Nitish Kumar initiated his move to a new residence at '7 Circular Road'.

Since early morning, trucks and vehicles have been engaged in transporting his personal belongings, marking a carefully timed relocation aligned with the day's religious and cultural significance.

During his long tenure as Chief Minister, '1 Anne Marg' was more than just a residence -- it functioned as the nerve centre of governance in Bihar.

From crucial administrative decisions to major political developments, the bungalow stood witness to defining moments in the state's recent history.

The sight of belongings being moved out symbolised the closing of a significant chapter.

Nitish Kumar's new address, '7 Circular Road,' had already been allotted to him while he was still in office.

The residence has been suitably prepared to meet the security protocols and stature associated with a former Chief Minister, ensuring a smooth transition without logistical concerns.

Although the relocation process had been underway for several days, it gained momentum on Friday.

Personal furniture, documents, books, and essential items were shifted under tight administrative supervision, ensuring that the move was completed efficiently and securely. Sources indicate that Nitish Kumar is likely to settle into his new residence by late evening.

With all arrangements in place, he will move to '7 Circular Road' -- marking not just a physical relocation, but the beginning of a new phase in his political journey.