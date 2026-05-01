Bargi Cruise Tragedy: Vivek Tankha Flags Tourism Dept Lapses Safety And Weather Compliance Under Question

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, May 1 (IANS) Questions are being raised over alleged lapses in safety preparedness, weather compliance, and disaster management by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation after the Bargi Dam cruise boat tragedy in Jabalpur district. The accident has claimed 9 lives till now, with the toll expected to go up, as the search for more people continued on Friday.

The incident has triggered scrutiny if weather warnings were ignored and whether safety rules were properly followed before allowing the cruise to operate. Officials are examining permission procedures, emergency preparedness, and monitoring systems of the tourism department.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Vivek Tankha, called the incident a case of“gross negligence and administrative failure.” He said,“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the news of the Tourism Corporation boat accident and the deaths of tourists. Our condolences are with the families. However, there has been significant negligence and lapses in disaster management. The culprits must be punished.”

He further said accountability must be fixed.“A mother never abandons her child. This image from the tragedy speaks volumes. It is now the government's responsibility to ensure accountability for such negligence,” he said.

Tankha, who is a local Congress leader from Jabalpur, also questioned safety arrangements.“Life jackets, rescue boats, and trained staff are basic requirements. But reports suggest these were not properly followed. This reflects a failure of the Tourism Department,” he added.

Survivors described sudden chaos during the incident. Manoj Sen, who survived but lost his wife Jyoti Sen, said the situation changed quickly.“The weather suddenly worsened and water started entering the boat. Locals rescued us by throwing ropes. The boat sank within two minutes,” he told IANS.

Siya Sen, another survivor, said safety measures were missing.“No life jackets were given at first. My father and uncle broke a locker to get them. I was trying to help my brother when strong waves hit. My mother held him, but both died,” she said while talking to a news reporter in Jabalpur.

Tanishka Sen said the trip turned into panic after a sudden storm.“There was music and enjoyment. Then heavy rain and strong winds started. A big wave capsized the boat and everyone started screaming,” she said.

Officials said nine bodies are currently at the medical college and post mortems are being conducted. A Delhi-based family has requested an air ambulance.

Joint teams of the Army, NDRF, and SDRF are continuing search operations with boats and divers. Authorities said efforts will continue until all missing persons are traced.