Why Stable Slip Performance Is Becoming Critical In Flexible Packaging?
|Property
|Traditional Slip Agents
|SILIMER 5064MB2
|Migration
|High
|None
|COF stability
|Unstable over time
|Stable
|Blooming
|Frequent
|None
|Heat-seal impact
|Possible
|None
|Odor
|Moderate–high
|Low
|Long-term performance
|Degrades
|Consistent
What This Means for Packaging Manufacturers?
Adopting non-migratory slip technology enables:
. Predictable COF in high-speed packaging lines. No blocking during storage and transport. Cleaner surface for printing and lamination. Stable sealing performance in multilayer structures. Compliance with odor-sensitive packaging requirements
FAQ Why does COF change after aging in CPE films? Because traditional slip additives continuously migrate to the surface, altering friction behavior over time.
What causes film blocking in multilayer blown films? Blocking is caused by excessive surface accumulation of migrating additives, which increases interlayer adhesion.
How can COF stability be improved in flexible packaging films? By using SILKE non-migratory SILlKE SILIMER series super slip and anti-blocking masterbatch that remain embedded in the polymer matrix and prevent migration-driven instability.
Does slip additive affect heat-seal performance? Migratory slip systems may interfere with sealing, while non-migratory slip materbatch (SILIMER 5064MB2) maintains stable heat-seal integrity.
Validate Performance in Your Own Plastic Film Production LineCOF instability often becomes visible only after aging-not during initial production.
Instead of directly replacing your formulation, a controlled side-by-side evaluation is recommended:
Compare:
. Your current slip / anti-blocking system
vs
. Non-migratory slip materbath (SILIMER 5064MB2)
Evaluate under real conditions:
. COF stability after aging
. Film blocking behavior
. Heat-seal performance retention
. Surface quality and odor performance
→ Evaluation can be conducted without full formulation changes.
Technical Support
SILIKE provides application support for flexible film manufacturers, including:
. Slip and anti-blocking masterbatch selection
. CPE film formulation guidance
. COF stability evaluation
. Process optimization support
Final Note
If you're looking to improve plastic film performance, SILIKE is a polymer additives manufacturer, film additive supplier, and slip masterbatch producer providing advanced solutions for COF control, anti-blocking, and processing stability.
We offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for flexible film applications, including: ♦ Slip additives for plastic films ♦ Slip and anti-blocking masterbatch ♦ Slip agents for polyethylene films ♦ Non-migratory slip masterbatch for stable COF control ♦ Anti-blocking masterbatch for blown film applications ♦ CPE heat-seal film additives ♦ Packaging film processing additives, And more...
Our solutions are designed to improve:
✔ COF stability during aging ✔ Film blocking resistance in storage ✔ Surface quality without blooming ✔ Processing efficiency in blown and cast film linesWhether you are optimizing PE, PP, EVA, or CPE film formulations, we support application-specific evaluation and formulation guidance.
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