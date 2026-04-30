Why Stable Slip Performance Is Becoming Critical In Flexible Packaging?

According to industry insights from organizations such as PlasticsEurope and Smithers, high-speed packaging lines now require a stable coefficient of friction (COF), low blocking force, and minimal sensory impact to maintain efficiency and product integrity.

However, many blown film manufacturers-especially those working with CPE heat-seal layers in multilayer structures-still face persistent challenges:

. COF fluctuation after aging

. Film blocking during storage and transport

. Additive migration leading to blooming

. Unwanted odor affecting end-use applications

Why Do CPE Films Suffer from COF Instability and Blocking?

What causes film blocking and unstable COF? Film blocking refers to the unwanted adhesion between film layers, making them difficult to separate. A key driver of this issue is additive migration behavior.

Technical Root Causes

1. Migration of Traditional Slip Agents Conventional additives such as fatty acid amides (e.g., oleamide, erucamide) tend to migrate to the film surface over time.

. Initial COF may be low

. COF continues to decrease unpredictably

. Results in unstable processing and handling

2. Blooming and Surface Contamination Excessive migration leads to visible blooming, which:

. Reduces optical clarity

. Affects printing and lamination performance

. Causes sealing inconsistency

3. CPE Material Sensitivity CPE, especially in heat-seal layers, shows sensitivity to additive compatibility:

. Poor compatibility → uneven dispersion

. Leads to localized slip variation and blocking issues

4. Odor Contribution from Additives Low molecular weight additives may volatilize or degrade, introducing unwanted odor-particularly critical for packaging applications.

A Proven Non-Migratory Slip and Anti-blocking Masterbatch Solution for CPE Film Applications







What is a non-migratory slip and anti-blocking masterbatch? The SILIKE SILIMER Series super slip and anti-blocking masterbatch is a non-migratory slip system engineered for plastic films.

By incorporating a modified silicone polymer, the SILIMER series addresses common issues associated with traditional slip agents, such as:

. Additive precipitation

. High-temperature sticking

. Unstable friction performance

This innovative system significantly improves:

. Anti-blocking performance

. Surface smoothness

. Processing stability

It effectively reduces both static and dynamic friction coefficients during processing, enabling a smoother film surface.

In addition, SILIMER maintains excellent compatibility with matrix resins, ensuring:

. No precipitation

. No stickiness

. No loss of transparency

It is widely used in PP, PE, and multilayer film systems, including demanding packaging structures.

Case Study: SILIMER 5064MB2 in 4-Layer CPE Blown Film During plant commissioning and trial runs on a 4-layer blown film line (CPE heat-seal layer), a manufacturer evaluated multiple slip and anti-blocking solutions, including SILIMER 5064MB2, under identical processing conditions.

Performance Results







Comparison: Traditional Slip Additives vs Non-Migratory Slip System