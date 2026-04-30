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Why Stable Slip Performance Is Becoming Critical In Flexible Packaging?


2026-04-30 03:04:51
(MENAFN- GetNews) As global flexible packaging continues to evolve toward higher automation and stricter quality standards, film performance consistency is no longer optional-it is essential.

According to industry insights from organizations such as PlasticsEurope and Smithers, high-speed packaging lines now require a stable coefficient of friction (COF), low blocking force, and minimal sensory impact to maintain efficiency and product integrity.

However, many blown film manufacturers-especially those working with CPE heat-seal layers in multilayer structures-still face persistent challenges:

. COF fluctuation after aging

. Film blocking during storage and transport

. Additive migration leading to blooming

. Unwanted odor affecting end-use applications

Why Do CPE Films Suffer from COF Instability and Blocking?

What causes film blocking and unstable COF? Film blocking refers to the unwanted adhesion between film layers, making them difficult to separate. A key driver of this issue is additive migration behavior.

Technical Root Causes

1. Migration of Traditional Slip Agents Conventional additives such as fatty acid amides (e.g., oleamide, erucamide) tend to migrate to the film surface over time.

. Initial COF may be low

. COF continues to decrease unpredictably

. Results in unstable processing and handling

2. Blooming and Surface Contamination Excessive migration leads to visible blooming, which:

. Reduces optical clarity

. Affects printing and lamination performance

. Causes sealing inconsistency

3. CPE Material Sensitivity CPE, especially in heat-seal layers, shows sensitivity to additive compatibility:

. Poor compatibility → uneven dispersion

. Leads to localized slip variation and blocking issues

4. Odor Contribution from Additives Low molecular weight additives may volatilize or degrade, introducing unwanted odor-particularly critical for packaging applications.

A Proven Non-Migratory Slip and Anti-blocking Masterbatch Solution for CPE Film Applications



What is a non-migratory slip and anti-blocking masterbatch? The SILIKE SILIMER Series super slip and anti-blocking masterbatch is a non-migratory slip system engineered for plastic films.

By incorporating a modified silicone polymer, the SILIMER series addresses common issues associated with traditional slip agents, such as:

. Additive precipitation

. High-temperature sticking

. Unstable friction performance

This innovative system significantly improves:

. Anti-blocking performance

. Surface smoothness

. Processing stability

It effectively reduces both static and dynamic friction coefficients during processing, enabling a smoother film surface.

In addition, SILIMER maintains excellent compatibility with matrix resins, ensuring:

. No precipitation

. No stickiness

. No loss of transparency

It is widely used in PP, PE, and multilayer film systems, including demanding packaging structures.

Case Study: SILIMER 5064MB2 in 4-Layer CPE Blown Film During plant commissioning and trial runs on a 4-layer blown film line (CPE heat-seal layer), a manufacturer evaluated multiple slip and anti-blocking solutions, including SILIMER 5064MB2, under identical processing conditions.

Performance Results



Comparison: Traditional Slip Additives vs Non-Migratory Slip System

PropertyTraditional Slip AgentsSILIMER 5064MB2
Migration High None
COF stability Unstable over time Stable
Blooming Frequent None
Heat-seal impact Possible None
Odor Moderate–high Low
Long-term performance Degrades Consistent

What This Means for Packaging Manufacturers?

Adopting non-migratory slip technology enables:

. Predictable COF in high-speed packaging lines. No blocking during storage and transport. Cleaner surface for printing and lamination. Stable sealing performance in multilayer structures. Compliance with odor-sensitive packaging requirements

FAQ Why does COF change after aging in CPE films? Because traditional slip additives continuously migrate to the surface, altering friction behavior over time.

What causes film blocking in multilayer blown films? Blocking is caused by excessive surface accumulation of migrating additives, which increases interlayer adhesion.

How can COF stability be improved in flexible packaging films? By using SILKE non-migratory SILlKE SILIMER series super slip and anti-blocking masterbatch that remain embedded in the polymer matrix and prevent migration-driven instability.

Does slip additive affect heat-seal performance? Migratory slip systems may interfere with sealing, while non-migratory slip materbatch (SILIMER 5064MB2) maintains stable heat-seal integrity.

Validate Performance in Your Own Plastic Film Production LineCOF instability often becomes visible only after aging-not during initial production.

Instead of directly replacing your formulation, a controlled side-by-side evaluation is recommended:

Compare:

. Your current slip / anti-blocking system

vs

. Non-migratory slip materbath (SILIMER 5064MB2)

Evaluate under real conditions:

. COF stability after aging

. Film blocking behavior

. Heat-seal performance retention

. Surface quality and odor performance

→ Evaluation can be conducted without full formulation changes.

Technical Support

SILIKE provides application support for flexible film manufacturers, including:

. Slip and anti-blocking masterbatch selection

. CPE film formulation guidance

. COF stability evaluation

. Process optimization support

Final Note

If you're looking to improve plastic film performance, SILIKE is a polymer additives manufacturer, film additive supplier, and slip masterbatch producer providing advanced solutions for COF control, anti-blocking, and processing stability.

We offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for flexible film applications, including: ♦ Slip additives for plastic films ♦ Slip and anti-blocking masterbatch ♦ Slip agents for polyethylene films ♦ Non-migratory slip masterbatch for stable COF control ♦ Anti-blocking masterbatch for blown film applications ♦ CPE heat-seal film additives ♦ Packaging film processing additives, And more...

Our solutions are designed to improve:

✔ COF stability during aging ✔ Film blocking resistance in storage ✔ Surface quality without blooming ✔ Processing efficiency in blown and cast film linesWhether you are optimizing PE, PP, EVA, or CPE film formulations, we support application-specific evaluation and formulation guidance.

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