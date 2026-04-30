Rwanga Foundation Launches Sustainable Mosque Project In KRI With Lessons For Qatar's Water And Energy Future

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A new sustainability initiative in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) is drawing increasing attention across the Gulf, with particular relevance for Qatar as it continues to prioritise water security, energy efficiency and climate resilience.

The Rwanga Foundation has inaugurated an advanced ablution water purification, recycling and rainwater harvesting system at the Haji Jabbar Braghi Mosque in Erbil, introducing a model that brings together religious practice, scientific innovation and environmental responsibility within a single site. The launch took place in the presence of representatives from the Union of Islamic Religious Scholars in the Kurdistan Region, local government officials, university professors and prominent religious figures, reflecting both institutional support and wider societal blade-->

At a time when water scarcity is emerging as one of the defining challenges across the Middle East, the project is being framed as a practical response rooted in everyday life. While Iraq faces acute environmental pressures linked to declining river flows, drought and rising temperatures, Gulf countries including Qatar are confronting parallel challenges driven by rapid urbanisation, high consumption levels and dependence on desalination. In this context, the Erbil project offers a decentralised approach that complements large-scale infrastructure by focusing on efficiency at the point of use.

The system installed at the mosque is designed to capture and treat water generated through ablution, one of the most frequent and essential practices in Islamic daily life, alongside harvested rainwater. Through an advanced eight-stage scientific and technical process, the water is purified to a level suitable for non-potable reuse, particularly irrigation and cleaning within the mosque complex. Rather than allowing this water to be discharged into drainage systems, the project converts it into a reusable resource, reducing both waste and demand on municipal blade-->

Operational data from the site underscores the scale of potential impact. The system processes approximately 3,000 litres of water per day under normal conditions, with capacity rising to 10,400 litres on Fridays when mosque attendance peaks. Over the course of a week, this results in 28,400 litres of water being recovered and returned to productive use. In a country like Qatar, where desalinated water production carries significant financial and environmental costs, such demand-side solutions are increasingly relevant as part of a broader sustainability strategy.

Equally important is the project's integration of renewable energy. The entire system is powered by 18 high-performance solar panels, ensuring that the process of water treatment and recycling is fully aligned with low-carbon energy principles. This coupling of water efficiency and solar power reflects a model that is already gaining traction across the Gulf, where governments are investing heavily in renewable energy as part of long-term diversification and climate commitments.

Beyond its technical design, the project carries a broader conceptual significance. By embedding sustainability within a mosque, the initiative places environmental stewardship within a familiar and culturally central setting. This approach aligns closely with emerging narratives across the Gulf that frame sustainability not only as a policy priority but also as a social and ethical responsibility. In this sense, the project moves beyond infrastructure to engage directly with community behaviour and awareness.

The Rwanga Foundation has positioned the initiative as a“living example” of the integration of faith and science, demonstrating how religious spaces can contribute to addressing some of the region's most pressing environmental challenges. It also serves as a pilot for wider replication. With thousands of mosques operating across Iraq and significantly more across the Gulf, the cumulative impact of similar systems could be substantial if adopted at scale.

For Qatar, where sustainability has become central to national development planning, the relevance is clear. While major investments in desalination, water storage and solar energy continue to shape the country's infrastructure landscape, projects such as the one in Erbil highlight the role that smaller, decentralised systems can play in improving efficiency and reducing overall demand.

As climate pressures intensify and resource management becomes more complex, the lessons from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq suggest that innovation does not need to be confined to large-scale projects alone. Instead, it can be embedded within the fabric of daily life, including in places of worship that serve as focal points for communities. In doing so, sustainability becomes not just a technical objective, but a shared and visible practice.

In this respect, the Rwanga Foundation's project provides a practical, culturally grounded model that may resonate across Qatar and the wider Gulf, where the challenge now is not only to secure resources, but to use them more intelligently and sustainably.

Sustainability water security Rwanga Foundation energy efficiency