Sarah J. Morath

I have over a decade of experience in the legal academy teaching legal research and writing, environmental law, and animal law. My scholarship focuses on environmental, food, and animal law and policy, and I have published numerous articles on these topics. My second book Our Plastic Problem and How to Solve It (Cambridge University Press) was published in March 2022.

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