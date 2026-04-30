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Sarah J. Morath

Sarah J. Morath


2026-04-30 09:09:11
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Law and Associate Dean for International Affairs, Wake Forest University
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I have over a decade of experience in the legal academy teaching legal research and writing, environmental law, and animal law. My scholarship focuses on environmental, food, and animal law and policy, and I have published numerous articles on these topics. My second book Our Plastic Problem and How to Solve It (Cambridge University Press) was published in March 2022.

Experience
  • 2023–present Professor of Law, Wake Forest
  • 2020–2023 Associate Professor, Wake Forest
  • 2016–2020 Clinical Professor, University of Houston Law Center
Education
  • 2007 University of Montana School of Law, JD (law)
  • 2000 Yale University School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, MES
  • 1998 Vassar College, BA (geology)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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