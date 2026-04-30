Strong Winds And High Seas During Weekend In Qatar.

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department has predicted strong winds, high waves, and dusty conditions across the country as part of its weekend weather forecast.

In a social media post, the forecast stated that today Thursday, April 30, is expected to see relatively hot daytime conditions with scattered clouds and blowing dust at times.

On Friday, strong winds and high seas are expected in the early hours of the day with temperatures remaining relatively high, accompanied by some cloud.

Weather forecast for Saturday, are likely to be hot during the daytime, light winds and slight dust in some areas.

Statement from the International Media Office of the State of Qatar in response to false media reports involving the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Qatar win two gold medals and a silver to end Asian Beach Games on high note Qatar Financial Centre introduces targeted measures to ensure business continuity

Read Also

The department further mentioned that, during this period, the temperatures will vary from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 37°C.

During the weekend, strong northwesterly winds reaching up to 30 knots with lowest wave height at 2ft reaching up to 9ft at time may be recorded.

Things to do this weekend in Qatar (April 30-May 2, 2026)

Read Also