Almeera Expands In Oman With New Store

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Strengthening its regional footprint, almeera continues to grow its presence in the Sultanate of Oman through a steady expansion of its retail network.

almeera has opened a new store at Al Mouj Muscat, its sixth location in the Sultanate, marking continued momentum in the Group's expansion strategy beyond Qatar.

Located at Al Mouj Marina, the new store brings almeera's retail model into one of Oman's most prominent residential and lifestyle destinations, serving residents, visitors, and the wider community with everyday essentials in a highly accessible setting.

The store offers a comprehensive range across fresh produce, grocery, dairy, frozen, and household categories, designed to meet the practical needs of daily life.

This expansion reflects almeera's approach to growth: extending a proven, store-led retail system into new markets while maintaining consistency in quality, accessibility, and value.

In attendance at the opening, Jassim Mohammed Al-Ansari, Chief Executive Officer of almeera, said,“Our expansion in Oman reflects a clear direction for almeera as we grow beyond Qatar. We are bringing a retail model built on consistency, accessibility, and everyday relevance into new communities. This store at Al Mouj allows us to serve both residents and visitors in a location that reflects the pace and lifestyle of modern Muscat.”

Al Mouj Muscat, also known as The Wave, is one of Oman's leading integrated lifestyle developments, combining residential, hospitality, retail, and leisure in a coastal environment near Muscat International Airport.