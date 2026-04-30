Interior Minister Crowns Winners At Camel Racing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani crowned the winners of the concluding Al Hail and Al Zamoul open rounds of the Annual Purebred Arabian Camel Racing Festival for the Sword of H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, held yesterday afternoon at Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack.

He honoured the winners of five main tribal competitions for silver symbols, presenting two silver Shalfa trophies to Nasser Abdullah Ahmed Al Misnad, owner of“Tarsana,” winner of the fifth Al Hail Omani round, and Fahid Mohammed Fahid Al Ajami, owner of“Ghazeza,” winner of the fourth Al Hail Production round.

He also awarded three silver khanjars to Salem Ahmed Sultan Al Suwaidi, owner of“Akrash,” winner of the first Al Zamoul Production round; Ali Rashid Hamad Al Kutbi, owner of“Dasman,” winner of the second Al Zamoul Omani round; and Mohammed Abdullah Saeed Busla'a, owner of“Ghassab,” winner of the third Al Zamoul Open round.

The Minister also honoured the companies sponsoring the festival.