Cheng-Tech Launches 7Th-Generation Centralized Computing Radar“Insightradar” To Accelerate Next-Generation ADAS Deployment

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) On April 24, the 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition officially opened in Beijing, bringing together leading players from across the global automotive industry as one of the world's most influential automotive exhibitions,themed Leading the Intelligent Future, gathered more than 2,000 enterprises from 21 countries and regions, displaying 1,451 vehicles and 181 world premieres, fully showcasing the latest achievements in the industry's electrification and intelligent transformation.

Against the backdrop of accelerating evolution toward higher levels of intelligent driving, sensing technology has become a focal point. As one of China's leading automotive millimeter-wave radar suppliers by shipment volume, Cheng-Tech continues to play a key role in the industry's intelligent transformation exhibited its full-stack Centralized Computing Radar solution at the show. On April 25, the company officially unveiled its seventh-generation Centralized Computing Radar, InsightRadar, for the global market at its booth, drawing wide industry attention.

“InsightRadar is far more than a conventional product upgrade,” said Jack Chen, founder and chairman of Cheng-Tech, in his opening speech. Developed entirely in-house over two years, InsightRadar reflects Cheng-Tech's full-stack capabilities across hardware and software,covering antenna design, algorithm architecture, vehicle calibration and data training, InsightRadar marks a key breakthrough for Cheng-Tech in the intelligent driving sensing sector.







Jack Chen, Founder and Chairman of Cheng-Tech, showcased the latest products at the press conference

From Edge Computing to Centralized Computing : A Paradigm Shift for Millimeter-Wave Radars

As intelligent driving evolves from Level 2 toward higher levels of autonomy, sensing systems demand increasingly higher data quality and processing power. Industry trends show that the traditional edge-computing model of millimeter-wave radars – where each sensor operates independently – is increasingly unable to meet the demands of next-generation autonomous driving systems in terms of point cloud density, weak-target detection and complex-scene processing. Beyond L3, systems rely even more on high-dimensional, high-fidelity data input to support model training and real-time decision-making.

Against this backdrop, the new-generation centralized computing architecture radar has emerged: it shifts data processing from edge sensors to the vehicle's centralized computing platform,shifting data output from“processed results” to“raw data” to suit the higher requirements for data integrity and computing power in advanced intelligent driving.

“Only by integrating radar data into the core architecture of autonomous driving models can we truly drive the evolution from L3 to L4,” noted Cheng-Tech's technical expert at the launch. Its centralized computing architecture migrates radar computing from the front end to the central controller, letting the radar itself focus on data acquisition while algorithms and software run uniformly on the central platform.

InsightRadar: An AI-Native Centralized Computing Radar Moving from Perception to Understanding

Following this technical path, Cheng-Tech has launched Centralized Computing Radar-InsightRadar as the mass-produced solution for its 7th-generation millimeter-wave radar.

In system architecture, InsightRadar adopts a new centralized computing distributed design: one front radar and four corner radars are deployed around the vehicle for 360° full coverage. Unlike traditional radars that compute individually, InsightRadar concentrates computing power in the vehicle's central controller; each radar only collects data, which is then processed centrally by the“central brain”. This architecture reduces hardware complexity while enhancing system intelligence, scalability and software-defined upgradeability.

InsightRadar offers three core advantages:

Enhanced Perception: Delivers far more abundant raw data than conventional 4D radars, capturing finer details.

Continuous Evolution: Leverages the centralized computing platform to support increasingly powerful AI algorithms, improving performance as computing power upgrades.

Seamless Fusion: Unifies processing of data from multiple radars, cameras and other sensors, making millimeter-wave radar a critical data source for intelligent driving decisions and supporting L3–L4 autonomous driving.

Around data capabilities, Cheng-Tech has also established a comprehensive AI model and toolchain ecosystem. The StellarDome model enhances point cloud clarity, sharpening outlines of curbs, vehicles and obstacles at complex intersections. The StellarPulse model boosts detection of small and distant targets – for example, doubling the recognition range for children, traffic cones, cardboard boxes and similar objects. The StellarFlow data management platform covers data collection, annotation, training and testing, greatly boosting R&D efficiency and accelerating intelligent driving deployment.

At the Cheng-Tech exhibition, a centralized computing architecture radar demonstration device based on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor platform was simultaneously displayed. Through real-time data and visualization of perception results, the radar's operation mode in actual scenarios was presented

Notably, Cheng-Tech's InsightRadar not only breaks through the sensing limits of traditional millimeter-wave radars but also makes forward-looking layouts in raw data training and applications. At the launch, Cheng-Tech's technical expert stated that InsightRadar's raw data sensing technology is like a“sea of stars”, opens a vast new frontier for future sensing applications.

Mass Production and Global Layout: From Scale Advantage to Multi-Scene Expansion

Cheng-Tech has established a solid foundation in mass production. Public data shows Cheng-Tech's shipments surpassed 10 million radar units in 2025, with an annual designed capacity of over 15 million units and a production yield above 99.8%.

In global expansion, Cheng-Tech has obtained multiple overseas certifications, and its product lineup complies with major international safety standards such as Euro NCAP, providing a strong foundation for continued international expansion.







Multiple radar products exhibited at the Cheng-Tech booth

In application, Cheng-Tech is extending millimeter-wave radar capabilities to more scenarios. Leveraging high reliability, strong anti-interference and all-weather sensing, its technologies are expanding into industrial sensing, security monitoring, smart home and service robots, gradually building a scalable sensing platform for multi-scenario applications.

At this auto show, Cheng-Tech also exhibited a full matrix of millimeter-wave radar products for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and more, meeting multi-level intelligent driving demands.

Scaled Deployment, Striving for Global Leadership

“InsightRadar has entered mass production and delivery on multiple models this year, but we are only officially unveiling it today. We believe delivery speaks louder than promises.”Jack Chen noted. Centered on centralized computing architecture radars, Cheng-Tech is continuously expanding product forms and capabilities, including next-generation higher-performance radar systems and multi-dimensional sensing solutions, and extending high-dimensional environmental perception to low-altitude mobility, robotics and other fields.

During the press conference, many industry partners visited the Cheng-Tech booth to have in-depth exchanges on Centralized Computing Radar-InsightRadar technology solution and advanced intelligent driving applications, demonstrating the industry's high attention to the centralized computing architecture radar solution.

Jack Chen added that as intelligent driving enters a critical stage of scaled deployment, the capability and efficiency of sensing systems are becoming decisive factors. Going forward, Cheng-Tech will continue to focus on sensing technology, collaborate with ecosystem partners for innovation, accelerate global market and supply chain layout, and advance toward becoming a globally leading automotive Tier 1 supplier.