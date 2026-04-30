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Pakistani, British Fms Discuss Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed in a phone call Thursday with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper the latest regional developments sides emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive engagement to support stability and peace in the region and beyond, Pakistani news agency reported.
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