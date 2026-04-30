(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How the Sweepstakes Social Casino Model Works in 2026 - McLuck Platform Overview, Coin Structure, and U.S. Availability New York, NY, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 18+. Sweepstakes model. No purchase necessary. Not available in all states. Please play responsibly. Void where prohibited by law. See full Terms and Conditions and Sweepstakes Rules at mcluck. Quick Overview: McLuck Social Casino in 2026 McLuck is a sweepstakes-based social casino launched in 2023, offering 1,300+ casino-style games using virtual currencies with no real-money wagering required. A no-purchase welcome offer of 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 free Sweepstakes Coins is available to new players upon account registration and verification. Prize redemptions are available to eligible players who meet minimum playthrough and verification requirements. Available to players 18 or older in eligible U.S. states. View the current McLuck offer (official McLuck page) New social casino sites continue to gain traction across the United States in 2026, with sweepstakes-based platforms expanding access to casino-style gameplay in states where traditional online gambling remains restricted. McLuck is a sweepstakes social casino platform that operates within this framework, offering casino-style gameplay under U.S. sweepstakes law with no real-money wagering required. New Social Casino Sites 2026: Popular Social Casinos in the USA What Defines New Social Casino Sites in 2026 Social casino platforms offer casino-style games - slots, live dealer tables, jackpot formats - using virtual currency rather than real money. The sweepstakes model that powers these platforms has expanded significantly in the U.S., operating under a legal framework that separates sweepstakes-based gaming from traditional real-money gambling regulation. McLuck is built on this model. Players engage with two types of virtual currency: Gold Coins for entertainment play with no redemption value, and Sweepstakes Coins that can potentially be exchanged for real prizes through the platform's sweepstakes mechanism. No real money is wagered on games at any point. McLuck is not a traditional online casino, a real-money gambling site, or a replacement for licensed gambling platforms - it is a sweepstakes entertainment platform that uses casino-style game formats. How Sweepstakes Social Casinos Operate in the United States McLuck operates under U.S. federal sweepstakes law, which allows the platform to offer casino-style gameplay in most states without state-level gambling licenses. A no-purchase-necessary requirement is central to this legal structure - McLuck offers a free method of participation alongside any optional Gold Coin purchases. McLuck's operational model works as follows:

Gold Coins (GC) - The entertainment currency. Used to play games for fun, with no pathway to real-world redemption. Available through welcome bonuses, daily rewards, and optional purchase packages.

Sweepstakes Coins (SC) - The prize-entry currency. Distributed free of charge through bonuses, promotions, and mail-in requests. Cannot be purchased directly. Each SC carries a stated redemption value of $1.00 USD, subject to platform eligibility requirements.

Playthrough requirement - SC must be played through in eligible games at least once before becoming eligible for redemption. This is a standard requirement under the sweepstakes legal structure. Identity verification - Required before any prize redemption is processed, including a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a same-day selfie for KYC compliance. State restrictions apply. McLuck is not available in all U.S. states - players should confirm eligibility at before participating. McLuck Platform Overview and Features McLuck launched in 2023 and has grown its game library to 1,300+ casino-style titles spanning slots, live dealer games, jackpot formats, arcade-style options, and Plinko. McLuck's game library includes:

Slot titles - Classic reels, video slots, Megaways mechanics, Hold & Win formats, and game themes from providers including BGaming, Pragmatic Play, Playson, Playtech, and 3 Oaks Gaming

Live dealer games - Real-time blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and live game shows

Jackpot formats - McLuck's proprietary McJackpots system, active across eligible games with four tiers: Mini, Minor, Major, and Grand New releases - New titles added on a weekly basis McLuck is accessible via web browser on desktop and mobile, a downloadable desktop application, and dedicated iOS and Android apps available through the official app stores. McLuck offers an eight-tier loyalty program - Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Ruby, Black Diamond, and the highest tier - with perks including weekly coin boosts, loss rebates, VIP host access at Ruby level and above, personalized promotions, and invitations to exclusive events. Tier progress is based on play volume. Ongoing promotions include daily login bonuses (1,500 GC and 0.20 SC per daily login, with increases for consecutive logins), weekly tournaments and leaderboard events, referral bonuses of up to 200,000 GC and 100 SC per qualifying referral, and social media giveaways on Instagram, Facebook, and X. View the current McLuck offer (official McLuck page) Understanding Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins at McLuck Gold Coins (GC) are McLuck's entertainment currency. They have no monetary value and cannot be redeemed for real-world prizes. GC are used to play games - the gameplay experience is identical whether playing with GC or SC, but GC cannot be exchanged for prizes. GC are available through the welcome offer, daily login rewards, promotional events, and optional coin store purchases starting at $1.99. Sweepstakes Coins (SC) are the prize-entry currency, with a stated redemption value of 1 SC = $1.00 USD. SC cannot be purchased directly - they are distributed as bonus gifts alongside GC purchases, through promotional offers, via the welcome offer, and through McLuck's free mail-in alternative entry option. SC require a 1x playthrough in eligible games before becoming eligible for redemption. McLuck's redemption thresholds:

Gift card redemption: Minimum 10 SC (approximately $10.00) Cash prize redemption via bank transfer: Minimum 75 SC (approximately $75.00) Gift card redemptions are processed via Prizeout, with delivery to the player's registered email address. Available brands include Amazon, Uber Eats, Macy's, and other major retailers. Gift card processing typically runs within 48 hours; bank transfer redemptions can take up to 10 business days, with larger prize amounts subject to additional review. McLuck's Gold Coin purchase packages:

Purchase Price Gold Coins Bonus Sweeps Coins $1.99 4,000 GC None $4.99 10,000 GC 5 Free SC $9.99 50,000 GC 25 Free SC $19.99 40,000 GC 20 Free SC $49.99 100,000 GC 51 Free SC $74.99 200,000 GC 100 Free SC $99.99 200,000 GC 102 Free SC

Package details and bonus SC amounts are subject to change. See current packages at

Accepted payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Skrill. No fees are charged on purchases or redemptions.

McLuck Welcome Offer: No Purchase Necessary

New players who register and verify their account at McLuck receive a welcome offer of 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 free Sweepstakes Coins - credited automatically after email verification. No payment details are required to claim the welcome offer.

An optional first-purchase bonus is also available: a $9.99 spend unlocks an additional 50,000 Gold Coins and 25 Sweepstakes Coins. Combined with the welcome offer, this brings the starting balance to 57,500 GC and 27.5 SC. No purchase is ever required - the no-purchase participation option remains available at all times.

Important terms for the welcome offer:



The 2.5 SC from the welcome offer require a 1x playthrough before becoming eligible for redemption

Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins from the welcome offer may expire after a period of inactivity - see current T&Cs at Welcome offer availability and coin amounts are subject to change - see current terms at

View the current McLuck offer (official McLuck page)

McLuck Availability and Age Requirements in the United States

McLuck operates under U.S. federal sweepstakes law and is available in most U.S. states. The platform is not available in all jurisdictions.

Sweepstakes participation at McLuck is currentlyin:. This list is subject to change - see current availability at

The minimum age to participate is 18 years old. Some states may have different minimum age thresholds for sweepstakes participation. Identity verification is required before prize redemptions are processed, including a government-issued photo ID, proof of address dated within 90 days, and a same-day selfie. Account information must match submitted documents.

Sweepstakes Social Casino Platform Standards in 2026

Sweepstakes social casino platforms operating in the U.S. in 2026 are built around a consistent set of legal and operational standards. McLuck operates in accordance with these standards, which include a dual-currency model separating entertainment play from prize-eligible play, a no-purchase-necessary entry method (McLuck's mail-in alternative entry option fulfills this requirement), a 1x playthrough requirement on Sweepstakes Coins before redemption eligibility, KYC identity verification before any prize is processed, SSL encryption for account and payment data, and responsible gaming tools including session limits and self-exclusion options available within account settings.

McLuck Contact Information and Support

...+1 (650) 663-2778 - payment-related queries only- ticket submission via Zendesk-powered help centre

Live chat is available to players who have made a Gold Coin purchase. Email and help centre support are available to all players. McLuck also maintains social media channels on Instagram and Facebook (@mcluckdotcom).

Frequently Asked Questions: McLuck Social Casino

Is McLuck free to play?

Yes. No purchase is necessary to play at McLuck. Players receive 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins upon registering and verifying an account at no cost. Optional Gold Coin purchases are available but never required.

Is McLuck available in my state?

McLuck is available in most U.S. states. It is currently unavailable in California, New York, Michigan, and a number of other jurisdictions. See the full list of restricted states in McLuck's Terms and Conditions at State availability is subject to change.

What is the minimum age to participate at McLuck?

The minimum age to participate at McLuck is 18 years old. Some states may impose different minimum age thresholds for sweepstakes participation. Player eligibility is verified through McLuck's identity verification process before prize redemptions are approved.

How does prize redemption work at McLuck?

Players accumulate Sweepstakes Coins through bonuses and promotions, complete the 1x playthrough requirement in eligible games, and submit a redemption request through their account dashboard. The minimum for gift card redemptions is 10 SC; the minimum for cash prize bank transfers is 75 SC. Identity verification is required before any redemption is processed. Gift card delivery typically runs within 48 hours; bank transfers can take up to 10 business days.

What is the difference between a social casino and a real-money online casino?

A real-money online casino accepts direct wagers of actual currency and operates under state gambling licenses. McLuck uses virtual currencies under a sweepstakes model - no real money is wagered on games, and prizes are distributed through a sweepstakes mechanism. This is why McLuck can legally operate in states where real-money online casinos are not licensed or permitted.

Can Sweepstakes Coins be purchased directly?

No. Sweepstakes Coins cannot be purchased directly at McLuck. Direct purchase of prize-entry currency would change the legal classification from sweepstakes to gambling. SC are distributed exclusively through bonuses alongside GC purchases, promotional events, the welcome offer, and McLuck's free mail-in alternative entry option.

What games are available at McLuck?

McLuck offers 1,300+ casino-style titles including video slots, Megaways and Hold & Win format slots, live dealer games (blackjack, roulette, baccarat, live game shows), jackpot titles via the McJackpots system, arcade-style formats, and Plinko. Software providers include BGaming, Pragmatic Play, Playson, Playtech, and 3 Oaks Gaming. New titles are added weekly.

McLuck in 2026: Platform Summary

McLuck is a sweepstakes social casino offering 1,300+ casino-style games, a no-purchase welcome offer, an eight-tier loyalty program, and prize redemptions starting at 10 SC - all under a U.S. federal sweepstakes model with no real-money wagering required. The platform is available in most U.S. states to players 18 and older.

Current offer details, coin packages, state availability, and full sweepstakes terms are available at No purchase is necessary to participate.

View the current McLuck offer (official McLuck page)

Disclaimers

Sweepstakes Model Disclosure: McLuck operates as a sweepstakes-based social casino. No real money is wagered on games. Gold Coins have no monetary value and cannot be redeemed for prizes. Sweepstakes Coins may be redeemed for prizes only by eligible players who meet McLuck's published requirements, including age verification, state eligibility, identity verification, and a 1x playthrough requirement. Sweepstakes Coins cannot be purchased directly. No purchase is necessary to participate. Void where prohibited by law.

Availability: McLuck is not available in all U.S. states. Restricted jurisdictions include, but may not be limited to: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia. State availability is subject to change. See current eligibility at 18+. No purchase necessary. Please play responsibly.

Results May Vary: Prize redemption outcomes depend on individual gameplay, promotional availability, eligibility verification, and platform terms at the time of redemption. Nothing in this content implies or guarantees any specific outcome for any individual player.

All coin package pricing, welcome offer amounts, redemption thresholds, and promotional details are subject to change at any time without notice. See current offers and terms at

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with McLuck. No purchase is necessary to participate. See full sweepstakes terms and conditions at CONTACT: Support Email:... Phone: +1 (650) 663-2778