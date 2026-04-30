MP: Truck Collides With Bus Returning From Char Dham Yatra 25 Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Shajapur, April 30 (IANS) A major road accident occurred on Thursday morning near the Thukrana intersection on National Highway 52, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. A bus belonging to 'Shri Bhairav Teerth Yatra', which was returning after completing the Char Dham pilgrimage, was hit forcefully from behind by a truck. Around 25 passengers, out of more than 50 on board, sustained injuries in the incident.

According to passenger Ramlal Chaudhary, all the travellers hail from Khargone district and were returning home in three buses after visiting Badrinath as part of the Char Dham Yatra. "We were returning after offering prayers at Badrinath. The bus was just coming to a halt at the dhaba near the Thukrana intersection when the truck struck us from behind. Fortunately, a major tragedy was averted. There are over 150 of us passengers from the Khargone district travelling across these three buses."

The impact of the collision was severe, causing panic and chaos among the passengers. Eyewitnesses reported hearing screams as the bus shook from the force of the crash.

Upon receiving information, Dial-112 teams from Lalghati and Kotwali police stations rushed to the spot. With the help of ambulances, all injured passengers were shifted to the District Hospital in Shajapur, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Following the accident, the truck driver and cleaner fled the scene. The Kotwali police have since impounded the truck, registered a case, and launched a search operation to apprehend the absconding accused.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra continues to witness a heavy influx of pilgrims. Over four lakh devotees have arrived in Uttarakhand in the past 10 days. Amid concerns over overcrowding, the state government has maintained that the Yatra is proceeding smoothly.

State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj emphasised the importance of regulating pilgrim flow to prevent difficulties. He noted that the mountainous terrain has limited capacity compared to religious sites in the plains.“Only a limited number of pilgrims who can be safely accommodated should be allowed to travel at one time,” he said.

The Char Dham Yatra remains a major religious event and a crucial driver of Uttarakhand's economy, supporting the livelihoods of local stakeholders, including hoteliers, priests, shopkeepers, and transport operators.