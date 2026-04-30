Delhi Weather Latest Updates: Rain Brings Relief As Heatwave Conditions Take A Pause

Delhi's weather on April 30, 2026, brings relief from the recent heatwave as rain and gusty winds cool temperatures to around 38°C, with rising humidity and chances of more showers in the coming days.

Delhi's weather is expected to be quite moody on April 30. The day will start off hot, but things might change post-afternoon. According to the IMD, a day of scorching sun and humidity could end with a thunderstorm and rain in the evening or late at night. While this will bring some relief, the high humidity will make people feel sticky and uncomfortable all day.

Today, Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to be around 36°C, with the minimum at 21°C. While this isn't officially a heatwave, the high humidity of 85% will make it feel more like 40°C. The mornings and evenings will be slightly better, but stepping out in the afternoon could be very difficult. The low wind speed will make the heat feel even more intense.

The IMD predicts that temperatures will shoot up from May 1 to May 3. The mercury will hit 39°C on May 1, peak at 40°C on May 2, and then drop slightly to 39°C on May 3. This means Delhi could face heatwave-like conditions, even without an official warning. After May 3, there's a chance of thunderstorms and rain again, which might bring the temperature down to a more comfortable 36–37°C.

Even though the IMD hasn't issued a formal warning, the combination of heat and humidity can be dangerous. It's best to avoid going out between 12 PM and 4 PM. Make sure to drink plenty of water and electrolytes. Wear light, loose-fitting clothes. Pay special attention to children and the elderly. Also, stay away from open areas during sudden rain and thunderstorms. This weather mix can also increase the risk of viral infections and dehydration.

Delhi is currently in a pre-heatwave phase, where temperatures are rising fast but occasional rain is providing some relief. The mercury could touch 40°C by May 2, which might make it the hottest day of the season so far. After that, thunderstorms between May 3 and 5 could bring the temperature down to around 36°C. So, get ready for a mixed bag of scorching heat and thunderstorms in the coming days.