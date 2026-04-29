King Dollar Still Reigns Supreme In Liquidity-Starved Gulf

MENAFN - Asia Times) There is a certain irony in seeing some of the world's richest countries quietly ask the United States for financial relief.

For decades, the Gulf monarchies cultivated an image of inexhaustible wealth: sovereign funds the size of nations, skylines raised from desert sands and hydrocarbon revenues so vast that deficits seemed like a problem for lesser states.

Yet history has a habit of humiliating assumptions. Wealth can evaporate into illiquidity. Rich countries, too, can run short of cash. And when the global system tightens, they often discover that real power still resides not in oil wells, but in the printing press of the US dollar.

That appears to be the logic behind recent discussions over currency swap lines between Washington and several Gulf states, particularly the United Arab Emirates.

A currency swap line is one of the least understood but most consequential tools in international finance. It allows a foreign central bank to temporarily exchange its currency for US dollars from the US Federal Reserve, then reverse the transaction later.

No grants. No bailout in the theatrical sense. Merely emergency liquidity. But in moments of crisis, liquidity is everything.

Ask Britain in 1931, when sterling's weakness exposed the fragility of imperial finances. Ask South Korea in 2008, when dollar shortages intensified panic during the global financial crisis until the Federal Reserve restored calm with its swap lines.

Ask Europe in 2020, when pandemic-era disruptions again made the dollar scarce, forcing the Fed to reopen facilities to allied central banks. In each case, the issue was not long-term solvency. Immediate access to currency lubricates global trade. And that currency remains the dollar.

The Gulf economies understand this better than most. Their oil exports are priced overwhelmingly in dollars. Their currencies are formally or informally pegged to the dollar. Their reserves are invested heavily in dollar assets. Their domestic banking systems depend on dollar flows.