Delhi Police Arrest Habitual Offender Recover Ganja, Stolen Motorcycle

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) In a commendable operation, the Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) staff of Police Station Madhu Vihar in Delhi apprehended a habitual offender during midnight patrolling and recovered a stolen motorcycle along with illegal narcotics.

According to an official press release issued by the East District Police, the incident took place on the intervening night of April 27 and 28. The ERV team, comprising Constable Ankur and Constable Avinash, was on routine patrol near Utsav Ground in IP Extension. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Station House Officer Inspector Rajesh Vijay and overall supervision of ACP Madhu Vihar, Tilak Chand Bisht.

During the patrol, the team noticed a suspicious individual sitting on a motorcycle with a folded number plate. Upon spotting the police, the individual attempted to flee. However, the alert personnel acted promptly and apprehended him after a brief chase.

The accused, under sustained interrogation, revealed that he had stolen the motorcycle for personal use and to evade identification while committing further crimes. He also admitted to procuring and carrying ganja for personal consumption as well as for small-scale distribution among local contacts.

A case has been registered at Police Station Madhu Vihar vide FIR No. 0132/2026 under Sections 20 and 25 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The accused has been identified as Charanjeet alias Charan, a 24-year-old resident of New Seelampur, Delhi. Police verification of his criminal antecedents revealed his involvement in at least nine previous cases registered at Kamla Market Police Station in 2022, primarily under Sections 356 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police recovered one black-red Honda Shine motorcycle bearing registration number DL5C-59, which has been linked to an existing e-FIR. Additionally, 71.58 grams of ganja were seized from his possession.

The swift and alert action by the police not only led to the arrest of the accused but also prevented potential future offences.