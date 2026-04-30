Uzbekistan Reveals Strong Economic Growth In 1Q2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's gross domestic product (GDP) reached 447.9 trillion soums ($37.1 billion) in January-March 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency show that the figure increased by 8.7% in real terms compared to the same period of 2025, highlighting continued economic expansion and resilient domestic activity.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has maintained steady first-quarter GDP growth over the past five years. In January-March 2025, GDP totaled 372.8 trillion soums ($30.9 billion), following 276.9 trillion soums ($22.9 billion) in the same period of 2024. Earlier, the indicator stood at 228.9 trillion soums ($19 billion) in 2023 and 186.7 trillion soums ($15.5 billion) in 2022.

The latest figures underline sustained upward momentum in Uzbekistan's economy, with first-quarter GDP more than doubling since 2022.