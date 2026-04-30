Com Approves New Appointments At Moc

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Facebook by Tetiana Berezhna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture, according to Ukrinform.

"Ivan Verbytskyi is now First Deputy Minister of Culture. He will continue to be responsible for the cultural heritage sector, which is one of the key areas for the country's preservation and recovery. Key areas include: the evacuation of cultural heritage, the return of stolen cultural artifacts, coordination of museums and nature reserves, and coordination of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund," Berezhna wrote.

Yevhen Lavrov, appointed Deputy Minister of Culture, will develop the areas of the arts, arts education, and creative industries.

“These are the areas that define the development of contemporary culture and the economy. Yevhen has deep insider knowledge of the system and has been working for many years to develop these areas, shaping policy and supporting institutions. Among the main tasks: reforming the remuneration of cultural sector employees and strengthening the institutional capacity of cultural institutions,” Berezhna noted.

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Previously, Ivan Verbytskyi served as Deputy Minister of Culture, and Yevhen Lavrov was Director of the Department of Arts and Creative Industries at the Ministry of Culture.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Culture presented the state project“Tysiachovesna” to support Ukrainian cultural products to the music community.

Photo: Facebook / Tetiana Berezhna