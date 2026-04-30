Enemy Strikes Infrastructure And Residential Areas In Odesa, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

“As a result of the nighttime drone attack, infrastructure and residential areas were hit-a five-story building and a private home were damaged,” he wrote.

The enemy also targeted a parking lot and an administrative building.

All emergency services are on the scene, Lysak added.

According to Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, at least four people were injured in the enemy attack: two women aged 25 and 44, and two men aged 38 and 62.

Russian attacks injure two inregion, spark fire in nature reserve

“All victims are receiving the necessary medical care,” the official emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinfor, two people were injured last night in the south of the Odesa region as a result of a massive Russian attack.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here