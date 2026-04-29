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Pure Mate Launches World's First Botanical Wellness Diffuser With Smart LCD Tracking


2026-04-29 08:46:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Mate, a leading global wellness technology brand today, today announced the official launch of the Pure Mate 10,000 - the world's first botanical wellness diffuser with a smart LCD display for real-time usage tracking. With 10,000 uses per device, this revolutionary product introduces a modern wellness experience backed by science and smart technology.




The device delivers 100% wild-harvested botanical extracts through an innovative diffusion system, offering users a modern wellness experience with zero nicotine, zero tobacco, and zero harmful chemicals. The integrated smart LCD screen displays usage count, battery life, and session tracking in real time, providing measurable progress, empowering users to monitor their wellness journey with complete transparency and control.

" We="" are="" not="" just="" launching="" a="" product="" -="" we="" are="" introducing="" a="" new="" daily="" wellness="" ritual,"="" said="" Walker="" Ross,="" Founder="" of="" Pure="" Mate.="" "Millions="" want="" a="" sensory="" wellness="" experience="" without="" dependency.="" Pure="" Mate="" gives="" them="" exactly="" that,="" backed="" by="" science="" and="" smart="" />

Key Features:

  • Smart LCD Display: Real-time usage count, battery life, and session tracking for complete wellness transparency.
  • 100% Natural Botanicals: Lab-tested, wild-harvested ingredients like Mullein for respiratory support.
  • Pure & Safe: Zero nicotine, zero tobacco, GMP-compliant, and manufactured in FDA-registered facilities.

To learn more about the botanical wellness ritual and join the 21-Day Zero Nicotine Journey, please visit the pure diffuser official sit.

Media Contact:
...
+1 315-217-1327

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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