Association Of Ukrainian Writers Established In Rostock, Germany

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the Facebook page Amal Berlin Ukraine.

The newly established organization aims to build a professional network of writers in the diaspora and integrate Ukrainian works into the German cultural environment, particularly through translations. The association has already established official cooperation with the National Union of Writers of Ukraine.

The first public event was the literary evening“Poetry Without Borders,” organized with the support of the Literature Council of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The event brought together authors from various parts of Germany-from Wismar to Wolfsburg-which, according to the organizers, indicates the active formation of cultural hubs outside major cities.

The organizers plan to publish a bilingual anthology based on the readings-it will bring together the participants' texts and document this stage in the community's development.

About 20,000 foreign volunteers serve or have served in AFU

The musical highlight was the premiere of a song with lyrics by Oleksandra Yakimenko (music by Larysa Savitska). The event also included an awards ceremony for the winners of the Taras Shevchenko Birthday Contest.

As a reminder, Tetiana Voloshyna, a Ukrainian woman from Göttingen (Lower Saxony), launched Svoe Radio-a free, 24-hour online radio station featuring Ukrainian music in Germany-at her own expense.

Photo: German-Ukrainian Center in Rostock