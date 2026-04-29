Smart Weigh To Exhibit Advanced Packaging Systems At Interpack 2026 In Hall 14, Booth 14B15

MENAFN - GetNews) Smart Weigh Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd., a global manufacturer of high-precision weighing and integrated packaging systems, has announced its participation in Interpack 2026, one of the world's leading trade fairs for processing and packaging. The exhibition will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from May 7 to May 13, 2026. Smart Weigh will welcome visitors at Hall 14, Booth 14B15.







As a packaging machine manufacturer focused on practical automation, Smart Weigh will use Interpack 2026 to present a comprehensive range of weighing, filling, packing, inspection, and end-of-line solutions for food manufacturers. The exhibition provides an opportunity for businesses seeking packaging systems that can improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and support long-term production growth.

At the exhibition, visitors will be able to explore Smart Weigh's full portfolio of packaging machines and integrated packing systems. The company offers solutions designed for a wide variety of product types, packaging styles, and production capacities, enabling manufacturers to select equipment based on their specific product characteristics, output targets, and factory layout requirements.

Multihead Weigher with Twin VFFS Packaging System

One of the major systems being highlighted at Smart Weigh's booth is the Multihead Weigher with Twin VFFS Packaging System, designed for manufacturers seeking higher output while maintaining a compact production layout.

The system combines a high-accuracy multihead weigher with a twin vertical form fill seal machine, allowing products to be weighed and discharged into two bag formers simultaneously. According to Smart Weigh, the twin configuration can improve bag output, reduce the need for duplicated equipment, and help manufacturers scale production more efficiently than standard single-lane systems.

The packaging system typically includes an infeed conveyor or Z type bucket elevator, multihead weigher, support platform, twin VFFS packing machine, and finished bag conveyor. Optional equipment such as checkweighers, metal detectors, rotary tables, carton packing systems, and other end-of-line automation solutions can also be integrated.

According to Hanson Wong, company director of Smart Weigh Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.,“The twin vertical packaging machine is designed to operate two packaging lines simultaneously while maintaining a compact production footprint. For manufacturers with larger production requirements, upgraded models featuring dual servo motor control systems are also available for higher-speed packaging performance.”

The system is suitable for products such as snacks, potato chips, nuts, seeds, candy, gummies, dried fruit, biscuits, and pet treats. Smart Weigh stated that the equipment is particularly useful for food manufacturers increasing production capacity, businesses upgrading from semi-automatic packing, and factories seeking higher output within limited space.







Belt-Type Multihead Combination Weighers for Salmon Applications

Smart Weigh will also place special focus on its Belt-Type Multihead Combination Weighers for meat, vegetables and seafood applications.

The system is designed for delicate seafood products requiring gentle handling and accurate portion control. Featuring multiple weighing heads connected through synchronized belt systems, the equipment is intended to help preserve product appearance and texture while maintaining weighing precision.

Hanson Wong, company owner of Smart Weigh Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd., stated,“Our belt-type multihead combination weigher is designed to support gentle product handling, accurate weight measurement, high-speed operation, and reduced product giveaway through intelligent weight combinations. The system is suitable for fish fillets, fresh meat, whole vegetables, and even some fruits.”

Key components of the system include belt-type weighing heads with load cells, collect belt systems, MCU control systems, touchscreen interfaces, and hygienic stainless steel construction with removable belts designed to simplify cleaning procedures and support food safety standards.

Smart Weigh explained that the seafood and meat industry often requires strict portion control and consistent product presentation, making accurate weighing and careful handling important considerations for processors working with premium seafood products. The company also noted that the system can be integrated with tray denesters, checkweighers, metal detectors, and X-ray inspection systems as part of a broader automated seafood packaging line.







Why Visit Smart Weigh at Hall 14, Booth 14B15

Interpack 2026 is expected to attract food manufacturers, packaging professionals, distributors, and decision-makers from around the world. Smart Weigh's booth will provide a space for visitors to explore equipment options, compare packaging solutions, and discuss practical applications tailored to specific production needs.

Visitors interested in multihead weigher packing machines, vertical packaging machines, premade pouch packing machines, or end-of-line automation will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Smart Weigh team. Discussions will cover machine selection, packaging styles, production speed, weighing accuracy, automation integration, and future line expansion.

Meet Smart Weigh at Interpack 2026

Smart Weigh invites all attendees planning to visit Interpack 2026 to include Hall 14, Booth 14B15 in their schedule. The team will be available in Düsseldorf from May 7 to May 13, 2026, to discuss packaging requirements and provide insights into suitable solutions.

Visitors are encouraged to contact the company in advance to arrange meetings and share project requirements ahead of the exhibition.







About Smart Weigh

Smart Weigh Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. operates under the vision“Smart Package Beyond Expected” and is a global manufacturer of high-precision weighing and integrated packaging systems. The company serves more than 1,000 customers with over 2,000 installed packing lines worldwide and provides turnkey packaging line solutions ranging from feeding systems to palletizing equipment.