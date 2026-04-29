PERGOLUX Launches Series 4 Pergolas With Faster Assembly, Expanded Smart Features

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New generation of pergolas brings easier installation, smarter control, and enhanced durability to outdoor living

Montclair, Calif. - April 29, 2026 - PERGOLUX, the Scandinavian-inspired outdoor living brand known for design-forward pergolas, recently announced the launch of its new Series 4 pergola lineup. Building on the momentum of the brand's Series 3 (S3) line of pergolas, the Series 4 introduces a patent-pending louver system, making assembly 3x faster, expanded smart home integration, and structural upgrades designed to make premium outdoor living more accessible and easier to install.

The PERGOLUX 4 Series includes three models - Pergola 4, Pergola 4 Pro, and Pergola 4 Pro Max - giving homeowners a range of options from a manual louvered pergola to a fully motorized, smart-home-ready system. The new series standardizes engineering features previously limited to upper-tier models, while the Pro Max adds expanded size and accessory flexibility at the top of the range.

“At PERGOLUX, we're always looking for ways to make outdoor living easier to achieve and easier to enjoy,” said Anas Zandaki, Country Director of PERGOLUX North America.“The Series 4 gives homeowners more flexibility, faster installation, and smarter control, while maintaining the durability and design quality that define our brand.”

A major advancement in the new lineup is the redesigned patent-pending louver system, which reduces the time required for a standard 10'x10' roof assembly from around 1 hour to under 15 minutes. The new click-in roof design and pre-assembled panels simplify what was previously the most time-intensive part of pergola installation.

The motorized Series 4 models also expand PERGOLUX's smart home capabilities. Built-in Bluetooth and Matter compatibility allow homeowners to control louvers, lighting, and accessories directly through the PERGOLUX app or integrate them into Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa ecosystems.

All Series 4 pergolas are constructed from double powder-coated 6063-T5 aluminum and backed by a 10-year structural warranty. The lineup also features the refined RainLUX drainage system, which increases drainage efficiency while decreasing noise, an expanded SnapFIT accessory integration, and independently validated performance ratings depending on model and configuration.

The PERGOLUX Series 4 launches today, April 28, 2026. For more information, please visit.

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About PERGOLUX

PERGOLUX is a global leader in smart, design-forward pergolas with over 100,000 customers across 14 countries. Known for blending durability with minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics, the brand is redefining how homeowners live outdoors by offering modular shade systems that adapt to all climates and lifestyles. PERGOLUX manages the full post-sale experience, including fulfillment, customer service, and installation support, allowing partners to focus entirely on their client relationships.