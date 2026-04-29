Flowave Emerges From Stealth To Build The Agentic Infrastructure Layer For Performance-Based Advertising

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The company's autonomous AI system delivers qualified consumer actions to advertisers through organic distribution at a fraction of legacy CPM costs - replacing the outdated playbook of paid media, manual optimization, and middlemen.

Flowave, Inc., a Venice, CA-based performance infrastructure company, announced its emergence from stealth with a mandate to give advertisers something the industry has never offered: an autonomous, AI-native system that delivers first-party consumer actions through organic distribution at economics that make legacy performance channels obsolete.

The U.S. affiliate marketing industry represents over $13 billion in annual spend, yet still runs on expensive paid channels, manual optimization, and fragmented middlemen. CPMs have risen 15–20% year over year while delivering impressions, not outcomes. Flowave's AI architecture changes the equation entirely: it autonomously detects viral content across the open internet, repackages it with contextual advertiser CTAs, distributes it across massive organic account networks, qualifies consumer responses via AI-powered SMS funnels, and routes verified leads to buyers, all within a closed-loop system that compounds its intelligence with every conversion.

"Advertisers who want performance-based outcomes are still paying premium CPMs for unqualified traffic, working through layers of middlemen, and hoping the math works out," said Jake Pulier, CEO & Co-Founder. "We're replacing that entire model with autonomous agents that learn, optimize, and scale without human intervention. The result is 10x ROI on distribution spend for the advertiser."

Flowave's infrastructure is powered by one of the largest performance marketing networks in the United States. Co-Founder & Chairman Shane Hackett is a media industry veteran and Chairman of MarketLeverage, an Inc. 100 Advertising Firm and Fortune 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company that has served as the connective layer between advertisers and publishers since 2001 - tracking, routing, and settling billions in performance-based transactions. MarketLeverage brings over 5,500 contracted advertisers across personal injury, insurance, financial services, travel, home services, and dozens of other high-value verticals directly into the Flowave infrastructure.

"Most companies in this space spend their first two years building demand-side relationships," said Hackett. "Flowave doesn't have to. We're plugging autonomous agents into a live marketplace with committed buyers, set payout terms, and proven routing, from day one. Combined with distribution partnerships creating over 100 million monthly organic views, including a close partnership with InClips Media and their vast clipper network, and an advertiser network where a single qualified lead commands $35 to $300+ in value, Flowave is positioned to collapse the entire value chain between attention and action.

About Flowave

Flowave deploys autonomous AI systems across high-value verticals. We create the content, capture the attention, and deliver qualified leads - without human bottlenecks. Our AI generates high-performing content tailored to each vertical - from viral social media to targeted landing pages - all optimized for conversion. Content is automatically distributed across platforms, embedded in viral media, and placed where your target audience already lives. Our proprietary AI platform delivers leads and sales at scale by leveraging every interaction into our lead capture system. Learn more at .

About Market Leverage

MarketLeverage is one of the most trusted Pay-For-Performance "Cost Per Acquisition" (CPA) advertising networks. Market Leverage enables Advertisers, Brands, Companies and Publishers to harness the power of performance marketing through measurable, trackable results. Since it's inception in 2001, Market Leverage has delivered millions of profitable sales and leads to Advertisers through their unique network of websites and online Publishers. Advertising partners receive traffic from tens of millions of targeted consumers. Advertisers have access to industry leading Cost-Per-Acquisition, Pay-Per-Call, Cost-Per-Click and Cost-Per-Lead programs.

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