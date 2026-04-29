Trigate Capital Grows Trigate Income Partners With Expanded Capital Commitments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriGate Capital, LLC (“TriGate”), a Dallas-based real estate investment manager focused on the recapitalization and repositioning of quality commercial real estate assets and companies, today announced the expansion of TriGate Income Partners, LLC (“TIP”), a dedicated preferred equity and mezzanine debt investment program.

TIP provides capital solutions to owners and operators of residential, retail, and industrial real estate across the United States with an emphasis on Sunbelt markets where TriGate operates. The program is designed to meet growing demand from commercial real estate owners for flexible, non-dilutive capital from a capital partner with deep operating experience and a track record of execution.

“TriGate Income Partners is a natural extension of TriGate's direct real estate business and extends our firm's competitive position as an active, solutions-oriented capital partner,” said Jay Henry, CEO of TriGate Capital.“This program allows us to serve sponsors and operators who need certainty of execution and a partner who understands their assets at the property level.”

Jason Obenhaus, Executive Managing Director of TriGate Capital, added:“We have spent years building our preferred equity and mezzanine debt capabilities, and the recent growth of investor commitments expands the platform with enhanced capitalization that is allowing us to move with speed and conviction on behalf of our investors and partners.”

About TriGate Capital

TriGate Capital, LLC is a leading real estate investment firm focused on the recapitalization and repositioning of real estate assets and companies. TriGate has completed over $3 billion of investments throughout the United States and has significant expertise in real estate operations and development, debt restructuring, and asset and company recapitalization.

Important Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation with respect to any securities of TriGate Income Partners, LLC or any other entity. TriGate Income Partners, LLC is a private investment vehicle. Interests therein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release is intended solely for informational purposes and is directed only at persons who are institutional investors or otherwise qualified to receive such information. Nothing contained herein shall constitute financial, legal, tax, or investment advice. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. TriGate Capital, LLC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Media Contact Julie Benoist TriGate Capital, LLC 214.615.3369...